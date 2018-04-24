By Tuesday morning, that figure was standing at over £100,000. You can click here to donate.

Meanwhile the MasterChef UK Twitter account paid tribute to the talented 29-year-old chef, with the show saying that he produced "some of the most innovative and ground-breaking food that we saw on the series", and gave their "sincere condolences" to his friends and family.

Before the marathon on Sunday got underway, Matt had tweeted his excitement about the race alongside fellow MasterChef: The Professionals star Tom Peters.

On Monday, Tom also paid tribute to Matt saying he was "an inspiration to many" and that the "world has lost a star".

Matt had been hoping to run the marathon in memory of his father Martin, who passed away 18 months ago. Writing on his JustGiving page, he said: "He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said – "Go on, why don't you give it a go? I know you can do it!" and entered me into my first marathon; Brathay 2016 along with my brother, Josh.

"It was maybe the proudest day of my life standing at the finish line having achieved something I never imagined possible with my Dad & my Brother by my side."