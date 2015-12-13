Ché Chesterman took the stage after leaving the competition in third place last night. Seann Miley Moore hit us with his iconic vocals once again, 4th Impact dazzled, Kiera Weathers looked stunning and Max Stone joined the fun as did Lauren Murray.

So where was Mason Noise and why wasn't he, well, making any noise?

Well it seems he's making another point - after that previous stage walk off - his latest tweet reading "I stand for what I believe in".

Viewers were quick to spot he wasn't there:

Why can't I see @itsmasonnoise on xfactor????????? ??? — Lady (@Princessdumpyg) December 13, 2015

Some backed his decision

While others just made jokes about him throwing another strop following said moan about a lack of airtime

@itsmasonnoise why did you go back to the X factor if you wanted to stand for what you believed in? #hypocritical — Megan Letts (@meganletts) December 13, 2015

Update: a source close to the show told me after the final that he "just didn't turn up". That'll go down well ahead of that X Factor tour he's booked on, right..?

The X Factor concludes tonight on ITV