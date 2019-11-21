"@romankemp," he wrote before teasing: " how was the penis... what just asking!!!"

The Spandau Ballet bassist clearly had little sympathy for his child, and even admitted to voting for the challenge in the first place!

"Just voted for my boy to eat kangeroo [b****cks] .. That'll show him!!" tweeted the elder Kemp earlier in the week.

Even though Roman is isolated in the I'm a Celeb jungle at the moment, his Twitter account is being updated by a friend - who clearly saw the funny side, joining in the online mockery.

Unlike previous years on the series, however, there was no eating of live animals. I'm a Celeb had come under fire for its mistreatment of animals and insects, and has now adopted a more respectful approach.

Roman's dinner wasn't the only highlight, with BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts also having to chow down on some upsetting foodstuffs, including camel anus.

In the Dingo Dollar challenge, presenter Kate Garraway and Rak-su singer Myles Stephenson had to balance eggs on poles and traverse a maze, all while dressed as giant pigeons.

You can watch a clip from the episode below...

I'm a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV