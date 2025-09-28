After losing her mother, her job and then the breakdown of her 17-year relationship in the space of six weeks, she decided to change her life around.

She hopes the experts will pair her with someone just as adventurous as her as well as be a daring silver fox – but is Paul the man for her?

In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, fans can watch on as Anita heads down the aisle on her big day, explaining that she knows what she wants (and what she doesn't want) in a man.

"The last two years, I've done a lot of soul searching," she says. "I know what I want and what I don't want now, and I'm ready to find my other half."

Anita has been matched with 60-year-old Paul, who feels ready to embrace life to its full potential and take the gamble on love one more time.

Paul has been single since he got divorced in 2011 and, while he has delved into the world of dating apps, he is yet to progress beyond a first date.

While in the experiment, he hopes to find someone who shares his love for life and is outgoing and can share his hobbies.

