Elsewhere, four more newlyweds get off on glamorous honeymoons, but it isn't smooth sailing for all as one groom's negative aura threatens to ruin any chance of romance.

Fancy getting in on all the action? Read on to find out when you can get your next dose of Married at First Sight UK.

When is the next episode of MAFS UK out?

Leigh and Leah. Ellie Merridale / Channel 4

The next episode of the new season will air on E4 on Thursday 25th September at 9pm.

Scroll down for more details on the show's release schedule each week.

When does MAFS UK come on Channel 4?

Episodes 1-4 of Married at First Sight UK 2025 are currently available to stream on Channel 4.com.

Future episodes will become available on Channel 4 following its transmission on E4 each night.

What time is MAFS UK 2025 on?

Married at First Sight UK 2025 airs at 9pm from Sunday to Thursday each week, but timings are subject to change.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest timings should anything change!

Married at First Sight UK 2025 release schedule

Below is a schedule of when episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2025 are released on E4.

Sunday - New episode

Monday - New episode

Tuesday - New episode

Wednesday - New episode

Thursday - New episode

Married at First Sight UK continues on Thursday 25th September at 9pm on E4.

