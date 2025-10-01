Not only did the pair stay separately from one another, Anita asked Paul if he remembered the names of her children and when he didn't, she was far from impressed.

In tonight's episode (1st October), Anita and Paul are tasked to ask each other anything, and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive clip of the very moment the pair appear to clash once more.

In the teaser, Paul asks Anita whether she'll give their marriage enough time, but the couple clash as Anita responds: "How long is a piece of string? I'm not in a hurry, it's more a case of I need to know where this relationship is going.

"What's on your mind, what you want out of it, whether you're fully committed."

You can watch the full clip above.

Anita and Paul. Channel 4

This isn't the first time the couple have clashed over their difference in their views on love, with Paul never seeming to have an answer whenever Anita has asked.

Anita and Paul were the last couple to be matched in the process, with the former ready to embrace life to its full potential and take the gamble on love one more time, and was keen for a silver fox.

For Paul, he has been single since he got divorced in 2011 and, while he has delved into the world of dating apps, he is yet to progress beyond a first date.

Will the couple be able to make things work?

Married at First Sight UK continues on Wednesday 1st October at 9pm on E4.

Add Married at First Sight UK to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.