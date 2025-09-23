Viewers will have to tune in further to see how the couple's wedding day fares, but in the meantime, why not get to know a little more about Leigh?

Read on for everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK 2025 bride Leigh.

Who is Leigh on Married at First Sight UK?

Leigh. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: NHS clinical coder

From: Romford

Instagram: @leighharrisx

Leigh is a 30-year-old NHS clinical coder from Romford who loves getting glam and dressed up. But that mustn't fool people, as she has a passionate feisty side and is not afraid to speak her mind when challenged.

She has been single for around a year and hates the traditional dating game, refusing to download the dating apps. Leigh was previously engaged and was left heartbroken and lost all of her confidence.

But now, she is more confident than ever before, and is serious about finding long-lasting love and ready to find her happily ever after.

What has Leigh said about her relationship with Leah on Married at First Sight UK?

Leigh hasn't publicly commented on her relationship with Leah at the time of writing, but E4 did provide an exclusive look at their wedding and it all seems like it might be an awkward one.

During a first look at the couple posing for wedding photos, Leigh seemed slightly reluctant to pose for photos with her new bride.

When asked to come in closer for the photo, Leigh said: "No, it's a bit much." And when asked if they could kiss on the cheek, Leigh responded: "No, it's even weirder... You've asked five times now, no."

However this didn't seem to deter Leah as she laughed and told the cameras: "Leigh has definitely got a fiery side."

Married at First Sight UK continues on Tuesday 23rd September at 9pm on E4.

