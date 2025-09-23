Though it seemed Grace had left her wedding after walking down the aisle, admitting"I wouldn't say he's my type", she returned for the photoshoot with Ashley.

But is all rosy between the two? Read on to find out more about Married at First Sight UK 2025 bride Grace and whether she and Ashley are still together.

Who is Grace on Married at First Sight UK?

Grace. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Midwife

From: Norwich

Instagram: @_geelaw

Grace is a 31-year-old midwife from Norwich who certainly seemed to be the life and soul of the party during her introduction.

Priding herself on being able to make jokes on just about anything, Grace was quick-witted at her wedding ceremony. Her friends shed some light on her behaviour, noting that when Grace is nervous she is quick to make jokes.

Prior to the experiment, Grace said her life had been full of dating disaster and believes she could write a novel about her ups and downs. She hasn't been in a long-term relationship since 2023 and is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and humour.

What has Grace said about her relationship with Ashley on Married at First Sight UK?

Grace hasn't publicly commented on her relationship with Ashley, and this is often the case with cast members on the show as they must avoid spoiling the outcome of their time on the experiment for the public.

It isn't abundantly clear as to why Grace is so unsure on Ashley beyond him not being her type, but it's likely to be discussed in the coming episodes.

Grace and Ashley. Ellie Merridale / Channel 4

Are Grace and Ashley from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Based on the latest episode of Married at First Sight UK, Grace and Ashley are still married within the experiment.

However the pair do not follow each other on Instagram, suggesting their journey might not be a long one. But it is important to note they may not be following each other to keep up the suspense of how their time in the experiment went, similarly to what some brides and grooms have done on Love Is Blind UK.

Married at First Sight UK continues on Tuesday 23rd September at 9pm on E4.

