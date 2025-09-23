While Dean matches up to those qualities, Sarah has been unable to get over not being wholly attracted to Dean, which has been a source of tension in their relationship.

With the couple's honeymoon playing out on screen, read on to learn more about Sarah and where she stands with Dean on Married at First Sight UK.

Who is Sarah on Married at First Sight UK?

Sarah on her wedding day on Married at First Sight UK. Simon Johns / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Recruitment consultant

From: Aberdeen

Instagram: @sarahgillanders_x

Sarah is a 31-year-old recruitment consultant from Aberdeen who believes there are absolutely no eligible bachelors in her hometown. But if there are, she has probably met or dated them already.

Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to "do her mother proud" and settle down with the nicest guy in the world. As Sarah shared in the first episode, she often finds herself attracted to "walking red flags" and bad boys, and they have never proved to be right guy for her.

After seeing her friends getting married, Sarah is keen to find the one and after being single for two years, Sarah's dad is also desperate for her to walk down the aisle.

What has Sarah said about her relationship with Dean on Married at First Sight UK?

While Sarah hasn't commented publicly about her relationship with Dean since the show began airing, she has spoken of her concerns about Dean on the series.

"Dean is such a lovely guy, but I'm going to have to be honest, I don't want to rip his clothes off," she admitted. "I'm just sensing a friend vibe more than a romantic vibe, and I haven't come here for a friend."

She added: "My main concern moving forward is will the spark come? I'm not sure where I'm at at the moment. I don't know, it's still early days."

Dean and Sarah. Simon Johns / Channel 4

Are Sarah and Dean from Married at First Sight UK still together?

At the time of reporting and based on what has aired on TV so far, Sarah and Dean remain married on the experiment.

However, the pair do follow each other on Instagram, which could suggest they have remained in a relationship since the experiment or at least on good terms. But this is to be taken with a pinch of salt as the pair follow multiple people from the experiment on social media.

Married at First Sight UK continues on Tuesday 23rd September at 9pm on E4.

Add Married at First Sight UK to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.