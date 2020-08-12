Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Married at First Sight Australia fans have a message for Davina: “Get over yourself!”

Married at First Sight Australia fans have a message for Davina: “Get over yourself!”

The personal trainer needed to exercise a little more humility, most viewers seemed to think

Married At First Sight Australia's Ryan and Davina

Published:

Married at First Sight Australia was a game of two halves on Wednesday night: in the “good” blue corner you had Charlene and Patrick, but definitely in the “bad” red corner were Davina and Ryan.

Advertisement

*This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Australia season five*

Personal trainer Davina Rankin, 28, and tradesman Ryan Gallagher, 31, had a problematic beginning. Davina’s friends didn’t take to Ryan, like that really mattered, but he didn’t help things when he tried to kiss his standoffish new bride.

Davina complained: “You had to go with a soft one. My dad is right there!”

Off camera she said: “Ryan is probably going to annoy me… I have a low tolerance.”

Viewers were quick to criticise Davina’s elevated perception of herself. “The irony is that Davina is REALLY nothing special,” wrote one.

Another commented on the awkward wedding ceremony. Davina was definitely “not giving out good vibes!”

This Married at First Sight Australia fan thought Ryan didn’t have a chance with her. “Davina’s mates don’t like him. Davina is going the other way too.”

A number of viewers reacted to Davina’s comment that she hadn’t had enough Champagne to deal with the situation.

Davina wanted a down to earth guy, a tradesman type who wasn’t “always taking selfies”, yet when her request was satisfied with Ryan she seemed to want something else altogether.

Find out what happened with Davina and Ryan after the cameras stopped rolling with the very latest from the Married at First Sight Australia newlyweds.

Meanwhile, brand manager Charlene Perera, 35, and operations manager Patrick Miller, 36, seemed like a couple with real potential despite not looking like an obvious dream match. Bubbly Charlene in particular was a hit.

However, there was a substantial impediment in the form of Patrick’s overbearing mother, Ruby.

In a heart to heart at the wedding reception, Ruby told Patrick that Charlene was not right for him. Then she said: “The main thing is, you respect Mum, whether you agree or not”.

Ruby

Say what? Viewers were hopeful that Patrick would “put Ruby back in her box”.

This Married at First Sight Australia fan echoed many others on social media. “Patrick’s mother looks like the type of mother who will never like ANY woman”

Another viewer was “trying to work out if Davina or Patrick’s Mum is the most awful person in this episode”.

Which side were you on?

As much as Charlene and Patrick looked like a couple with real love potential, nothing is guaranteed in the Married at First Sight world. Find out what happened to Charlene and Patrick after the episode ended.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Married at First Sight Australia

Nicolas and Cyrell.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Sean and Jo’s epic mismatch: “Awkward!”

Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Tracey's revelation

Married at First Sight

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight

Why Mathew dumped show favourite Alycia – Inside their Married at First Sight Australia split