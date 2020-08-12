Married at First Sight Australia fans have a message for Davina: “Get over yourself!”

Married at First Sight Australia was a game of two halves on Wednesday night: in the “good” blue corner you had Charlene and Patrick, but definitely in the “bad” red corner were Davina and Ryan.

Advertisement

*This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Australia season five*

Personal trainer Davina Rankin, 28, and tradesman Ryan Gallagher, 31, had a problematic beginning. Davina’s friends didn’t take to Ryan, like that really mattered, but he didn’t help things when he tried to kiss his standoffish new bride.

Davina complained: “You had to go with a soft one. My dad is right there!”

Off camera she said: “Ryan is probably going to annoy me… I have a low tolerance.”

Viewers were quick to criticise Davina’s elevated perception of herself. “The irony is that Davina is REALLY nothing special,” wrote one.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia The irony is that Davina is REALLY nothing special. — The other me (@lalavie444) August 12, 2020

Another commented on the awkward wedding ceremony. Davina was definitely “not giving out good vibes!”

????Davina & Ryan's wedding ceremony. She's not giving out good vibes!????

I sense this won't work out. Especially when she casually queried earlier about what if she end up preferring another participant's husband!#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) August 12, 2020

This Married at First Sight Australia fan thought Ryan didn’t have a chance with her. “Davina’s mates don’t like him. Davina is going the other way too.”

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Ryan ain't got a hope in hell, Davinia's mates don't like him. Davinia is going the other way too. — Thetruthteller???????????????? (@Thetruth111016) August 12, 2020

A number of viewers reacted to Davina’s comment that she hadn’t had enough Champagne to deal with the situation.

Haven’t had enough champagne to deal with him yet….Who the hell does she think she is….? This is gonna go so well. What’s up with the people that do the matching ?!? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — AJ ???????????? (@aj_innocent1) August 12, 2020

Davina wanted a down to earth guy, a tradesman type who wasn’t “always taking selfies”, yet when her request was satisfied with Ryan she seemed to want something else altogether.

when it comes to reality shows, I'm always prepared to give everyone the benefit of the doubt. but Davina running off with her bridesmaids, instead if giving Ryan a chance you wanted a tradie with a sense of humour, and that's what you got. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) August 12, 2020

Find out what happened with Davina and Ryan after the cameras stopped rolling with the very latest from the Married at First Sight Australia newlyweds.

Meanwhile, brand manager Charlene Perera, 35, and operations manager Patrick Miller, 36, seemed like a couple with real potential despite not looking like an obvious dream match. Bubbly Charlene in particular was a hit.

Charlene has changed the mood, this is turning in to a very happy wedding…???????????????????? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) August 12, 2020

However, there was a substantial impediment in the form of Patrick’s overbearing mother, Ruby.

In a heart to heart at the wedding reception, Ruby told Patrick that Charlene was not right for him. Then she said: “The main thing is, you respect Mum, whether you agree or not”.

Say what? Viewers were hopeful that Patrick would “put Ruby back in her box”.

I really hope Patrick stands up to his mum because she really needs to be put back in her box. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — ⭕️ (@MrsAtoB) August 12, 2020

This Married at First Sight Australia fan echoed many others on social media. “Patrick’s mother looks like the type of mother who will never like ANY woman”

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Patrick's mother looks like the type of mother who will never like ANY woman. She seems the hateful type who would want to marry her son herself. — The other me (@lalavie444) August 12, 2020

Another viewer was “trying to work out if Davina or Patrick’s Mum is the most awful person in this episode”.

Trying to work out if Davina or Patrick’s Mum is the most awful person in this episode #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight — Louise S (@LJS111) August 12, 2020

Which side were you on?

As much as Charlene and Patrick looked like a couple with real love potential, nothing is guaranteed in the Married at First Sight world. Find out what happened to Charlene and Patrick after the episode ended.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.