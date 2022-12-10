To get you in the festive (drama) spirit a little early, RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first-look clip from the episode, which sees Pjay forced to answer a rather tricky question.

Stars of the past two seasons of Married At First Sight UK are reuniting for a festive special this weekend – and in true Christmas style, it looks like things are going to get a little heated around the dinner table.

The clip opens with Pjay and Thomas pulling a Christmas cracker, and when the latter wins he asks his counterpart a question that's written on a piece of paper inside: "If you could do the experiment again, who – of anyone at the table – would you want to be matched with and why?"

The question immediately gets a good response from their fellow diners, with Thomas jokingly remarking that the correct answer is him. This prompts Nikita to jab, "In your wildest dreams!"

You can watch the clip in full below:

Pjay takes a long time to consider his answer, revealing that "there's more than one person" he'd pick, before he's encouraged to speed things up by various other contestants.

And eventually, he reveals: "Do you know what, I'm going to be completely honest, I'm going to say Nikita."

The special sees a total of 12 former brides and grooms making the guest list, including the show's first lesbian couple Zoe and Jenna in addition to the likes of Chanita, Duka, Jordan and Adrain.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When the reunion was first announced, MAFS commissioning editor Mel Bezalel said: "There’s no better way to see out 2022 than a seasonal special with some of our favourite brides and grooms.

"Married at First Sight is such a unique experience, we’re excited to bring two casts together and see what new connections might form across the dinner table and even under the mistletoe…"

Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion airs on Sunday 11th December at 9pm on E4. Visit our dedicated Entertainment page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.