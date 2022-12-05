That's exactly what viewers will find out when the E4 series returns to our TV screens for a Christmas reunion special, called Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion.

What happens after the cameras stop rolling on Married at First Sight UK ?

Familiar faces from the 2021 and 2022 seasons will come together for a festive dinner party in a swanky country hideaway that's been transformed into a winter wonderland.

While some of the brides and grooms from the experiment found lasting love, others did not, and they'll reveal all in a no holds barred chat.

So, expect frank confessions, flirting and the usual fireworks - and could some new connections start to form?

Teasing what's to come, MAFS commissioning editor Mel Bezalel said: "There’s no better way to see out 2022 than a seasonal special with some of our favourite brides and grooms.

"Married at First Sight is such a unique experience, we’re excited to bring two casts together and see what new connections might form across the dinner table and even under the mistletoe…"

Read on to meet the stars taking part, plus when you can tune in to see all the action.

MAFS fans, make a note in your diaries - the Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion will air on Sunday 11th December at 9pm on E4.

The hit series will see faces from the seasons 1 and 2 coming together for the first time as they discuss their experiences on the show.

The one-off special will also be available to watch on All4.

Married at First Sight: UK Christmas Reunion line-up

Zoe and Jenna. Channel 4

The line-up for the Christmas reunion has been announced, with 12 former brides and grooms making the guest list.

Plus, there's one couple taking their seat at the table as Zoe and Jenna – MAFS UK's first lesbian couple – are joining in the festive fun.

Alexis - 2021 cast

Amy - 2021 cast

Nikita - 2021 cast

Zoe and Jenna - 2022 cast

Chanita - 2022 cast

Jordan - 2022 cast

Pjay - 2022 cast

Duka - 2022 cast

Adrian - 2022 cast

Thomas - 2022 cast

Jonathan - 2022 cast

Is there a trailer for the Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion?

E4 is yet to release a trailer for the festive special. However, fans can be sure that it will be just like every other MAFS dinner party - explosive.

Watch this space...

Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion will air on E4 at 9pm on Sunday 11th December.

