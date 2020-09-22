The wife-swapping conversation played particularly badly. Dean and Justin Fischer squirmed as the tapes rolled and the truth came out. Dean felt a "vibe" from Carly, while Justin said he wanted to trade in his wife Carly for Ashley Irvin.

How "bro" can you go?

The group were stunned and Dean jumped in. "To see all the reactions, I can definitely understand why you think it's a bit disrespectful and inappropriate and I apologise to all the women here."

Dean was back in the dog house, joined by Davina Rankin when the clips of their deceitful get-together were replayed. Davina hid behind a pillow as video of the affair played to the group.

Davina revealed exactly what sort of person she was before the first dinner party. "If there was someone at tonight's dinner party that I was interested in, I'd pursue that."

Then Tracey saw Dean tell Davina: "No offence to Tracey, but her looks are not her best quality."

Tracey flipped her lid (who wouldn't?). "You know what? I don't want my looks to be my best quality, cause I've got so many other qualities,"

Tracey was stunned by the affair and accused her of having "no morals and no value".

Literally no one in the E4 audience felt any sympathy for Davina.

Viewers loved the pay-off in which Tracey and Ryan Gallagher finally got to see the true colours of their respective (ex) partners.

Ryan, meanwhile, underlined why he had become the sweetheart of the series (and was later in the running to star in The Bachelor in Australia).

Tracey shocked the group and viewers when Dean revealed she'd been sending him lingerie images of herself after they'd broken up. Her new boyfriend, Sean Thomsen, was surprised, to say the least.

Elsewhere, Ashley was still upset about ex Troy Delmege moving on so swiftly to find new love with Carly.

One viewer summarised the feelings of many: "Seeing how happy Troy is with Carly is destroying Ashley !"

"Boys night footage, Dean and Davina footage, and Traceys been a bit naughty herself. This has been a juicy last episode", according to another fan.

Many thought the series had delivered the goods and been worth watching over 32 episodes. "I don’t ever tweet but good god this episode of #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Is off the scale good .. what am I going to do when it’s over????"

Twitter got a little emotional as everyone said goodbye to season five of Married at First Sight Australia.

On the other hand, "it’s been an absolute pleasure but I’m glad it’s not on tomorrow or for the feasible cuz I’m tired."

So what will people do now that the classic series has come to an end, besides rest? Well, it's not long until the UK version of Married at First Sight begins in October on Channel 4.

