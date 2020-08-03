If the couple decide to get 'married', they fly off on their honeymoon and live under the same roof before decided whether to renew their vows and stay together for good.

We've seen a huge amount of drama from Down Under throughout the series, but whatever happened to the relatively controversy-free couple Susan and Sean? And what have they been up to since parting ways at the end of the show?

Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia's Susan and Sean and what they're up to now.

What happened on Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight Australia Sean and Susan Channel 4

Queensland-based farmer Sean Holland (35) was paired up with Perth resident and mining truck drive Susan Rawlings (37) at the beginning of the show and they appeared to hit it off straight away.

During their first meeting, Susan seemed charmed by Sean's entrance when he rode in on a horse whilst donning a cowboy hat, and after the 'wedding' ceremony, the pair seemed perfectly suited to each other.

However, after clashing over Sean's love for calf roping and bull riding, Susan chose to end their relationship at the heartbreaking final vow renewal ceremony, just moments after Sean had declared his love for the mining truck driver. "I've decided I can't be in a relationship with you. I hope we can be the best of friends," she said.

What has happened to the pair since they ended their relationship on the show?

Where is Susan now?

According to Susan, the pair remained friends after leaving the show. She also revealed to News.com.au that she had wanted to leave the competition half way through, but Sean decided to stay for the money.

"His kids were crying to him on Skype: ‘Please come home daddy, we don’t really know why you’re away for so long’. And I said, ‘No, you need to go, we’re just friends, you need to go’. And he’s like, ‘Nah, I need the money, I’m going to New Zealand in April on my first overseas trip ever. I need some spending money'," she said.

Susan has since moved on from Sean, having given birth to her son Ashton on March 24th 2018. While she's not romantically involved with Ashton's father, the two are co-parenting him.

Speaking to Woman's Day, she said: "Ashton was unplanned, but I'm very much looking forward to sharing this parenting journey as I'm friends with his father."

Where is Sean now?

Whilst seemingly heartbroken on the series, Sean has since managed to get his own fairytale ending. He became engaged to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2019, with the pair appeared in a spread in Who magazine.

Married At First Sight Australia is on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.