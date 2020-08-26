Inside Gabrielle and Nasser’s turbulent Married at First Sight story – and where they are now
**Contains spoilers on Married at First Sight Australia season 5**
Things are certainly heating up on season five of Married at First Sight Australia.
The eccentric dating show – which sees 11 couples matched by experts – is currently airing on E4, and we’ve already been introduced to each married couple.
One of the pairs is Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan – who called it quits before the final stage of the experiment back in 2018.
But where are they now? And did they ever rekindle things? Here’s everything that happened once the cameras stopped rolling.
What happened to Gabrielle and Nasser?
Marketing coordinator/plus-size model Gabrielle, 46, and fitness instructor Nasser, 52, were one of the most talked about couples on the show when it first aired two years ago.
Having been single for three years prior to the show, Gabrielle came on the show looking for her “forever guy”.
She had been previously married and twice engaged, one of these relationships resulted in the birth of her daughter – who is now 13-years-old.
Things were slightly different for Nasser, who had been living the life of a bachelor, had never been married and didn’t have kids of his own.
Regardless, he was ready to settle down and the experts thought he’d be a great match for Gabrielle – they couldn’t have been more wrong.
The mismatched couple had arguably the most turbulent relationship on season five, coming to blows multiple times.
The most dramatic of these rows came during the home stays when Nasser had a bizarre meltdown and refused to stay at their rented apartment.
It was pretty clear from here where the couple were heading and midway through filming, they decided to break it off.
Speaking in an interview, Nasser said that he thinks the experts deliberately mismatch the couples to create “good TV”.
He said: “I get that it makes for good TV… but some of us were there to find love. Everything I asked for in a partner and asked for wasn’t what we got – at all.”
Where is Gabrielle now?
Following her appearance on MaFS, Gabrielle was linked to her co-star Sean Donnelly, who was matched with Jo McPharlin.
However, both denied the rumours, and said it was ruining their chances of finding love.
By the looks of Gabby’s Instagram, she seems to be enjoying her single life and motherhood.
Recently introduced to @kineticsportscience and trying these out for some workouts. So far so good with calf and forearms loaded. Hands-free resistance that turbo charges the calorie burn and muscle build of my normal exercise routine????yasss thanks Will keep you posted…… #wonderwoman
Where is Nasser now?
It’s not known whether Nasser has found that special someone yet. He recently appeared on Australia’s First Dates, where he seemed to hit it off with his date. So, who knows!
Married at First Sight Australia season five airs weeknights on E4 at 7.30pm.