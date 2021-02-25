Did Married at First Sight Australia’s Heidi and Mike stay together?

With this series of Married at First Sight Australia coming to an end, the last few days have been a mixed bag of romantic highs and lows at the emotional final vows.

From Jules and Cam’s heart-warming affirmation of their love for each other, to Mark and Ning’s messy break up, it’s been an unpredictable ride.

The final couple to make a decision on their marriage was Heidi and Mike, who kept us guessing right until the last moment.

**Warning – the rest of this article contains spoilers for Thursday night’s episode**

It seemed unlikely that the couple would decide to stay together. Both were thrown by a confrontational final dinner party, and could identify lots of red flags in the relationship.

Mike told his family he was worried Heidi didn’t trust him, and that some of the ‘cons’ of their relationship were ‘deal-breakers’. Meanwhile Heidi was worried the bad days were too upsetting to justify the better moments, saying, “When it’s good it’s magical and feels great, but when it’s bad it feels soul destroying.”

At the final vows ceremony, Heidi even said, “I worry that you don’t understand or see who I am”, while Mike was concerned that the marriage felt too much like “hard work”.

However against the odds both of them decided they wanted to work on the difficulties in their marriage, and to stay together, making it another successful match for the experts. Mike asked for forgiveness and the couple were in tears as he finally said “I love you.”

There’ll be more updates on Heidi and Mike’s relationship tomorrow night, as the couples come back together for one final Married at First Sight dinner party. If you fancy more spoilers, click here to find out whether Heidi and Mike stayed together after the series finished.

Married at First Australia continues tomorrow night with a reunion episode at 8.30pm on E4 . If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.