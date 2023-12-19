Pressed for more information, he reveals that "there was a huge vibe between us" and that they had spent the whole night chatting.

"I'm really impressed by the sort of person she is, and how independent she's been with her life and the business that she runs and everything," he said. "I was just kind of stood back in awe, and she's obviously stunning."

And then he drops a bombshell – revealing that the two had shared "a little kiss".

Temps and Sam react with shock to the news, and ask if it was a one-off thing or something more, to which Hugo replies that he's trying to figure that out, but he "really likes this girl".

Of course, those who have tuned in to the previous episode will know that both Tristan and Reza have previously taken an interest in Isabella, and Sam explains that he's going to have to update them about this new development.

"I thought I was having a quiet day tomorrow but I am going to be busy," he says. "I'm going to have to tell Yasmin, I'm going to block out the whole day. Me and Tristan need to catch up, I need to tell him what's going on... Oh God!"

A synopsis provided by E4 reveals that the episode will also show Ruby convincing Liv to open herself back up to dating and the boys rallying around Temps, who is struggling with seeing her moving on.

Made in Chelsea: Sydney continues on Wednesday 20th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

