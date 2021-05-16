Exclusive – Miles and Julius confront Reza about messaging girls behind Ruby’s back in first-look Made in Chelsea clip

This week’s Made in Chelsea will see tensions continue to run high as the cast enjoy their Suffolk staycation, with Reza’s return causing plenty more drama.

Advertisement

Last Monday’s episode saw Miles Nazaire question the dynamic between Reza and his girlfriend Ruby after the pair were reunited following some time apart – it was Reza’s choice of a high-five rather than a kiss and a hug that baffled Miles, it seems – while Reza himself was put out after hearing from Miles’s ex Maeva that he and Ruby had been spending a lot of time together.

In an exclusive first-look clip from Monday’s episode, Reza seeks to confront Miles and friend Julius over their criticism of his relationship and “ostracising” him from the group, only for the boys to turn things around…

The pair accuse Reza of having messaged other girls – including fellow Made in Chelsea cast member Verity – behind Ruby’s back, which he dismisses as “ridiculous”… but how will Ruby feel about all this?

It’s not just the boys getting into it either – with Maeva and Emily still feuding, Liv devises a plan to help the girls’ patch up up their differences, but will she just end up making things worse?

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Eight weeks in, this latest series of the E4 reality hit is certainly living up to Julius’s early promise, with the star – who returned to Made in Chelsea this year following a three-year break – telling RadioTimes.com to expect “fiery” scenes when the show returned.

“It gets fiery and there is a lot of heat – I’d forgotten how much!” he said. “There is, as always, a lot of drama. I know that is classic on the show, but it starts pretty early on and I’m involved in some fiery stuff.”

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea continues tomorrow night (Monday, 16th May) at 9pm on E4 – check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.