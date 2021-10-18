Made in Chelsea’s Maeva and Digby clash after she breaks up with James

Made in Chelsea made a dramatic return to E4 last week, but tonight’s second episode of the new series looks set to deliver even more big surprises.

Advertisement

The series opener saw relationship troubles for Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor – now, in a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Maeva reveals that the couple have broken up after James decided to call it quits!

What’s more, it seems Digby Edgely – who returns to the Made in Chelsea cast after previously departing the reality show in 2019 – may have played a role in the break-up, advising James to put his own feelings first.

In the clip above, Maeva wants answers from Digby, but he quickly turns things around when he confronts her about possible unresolved feelings for her ex-boyfriend Miles Nazaire.

Will Maeva and James stay broken up? Will she confess to James the details of her dinner conversation with Miles? Or will Digby beat her to it? We’ll have to tune in to Made in Chelsea on E4 tonight (18th October) to find out…

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Digby’s ex-girlfriend Liv Bentley and her latest ex Tristan Phipps come face to face following their break-up. In last week’s episode, Tristan met new girl Nicole – so how will Liv react to seeing him move on when their break-up is still so raw?

Meanwhile, Julius Cowdrey expresses an interest in Verity Bowditch as the pair reunite in SW3, following a pair of series that saw Made in Chelsea filmed out in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea continues tonight at 9pm on E4 – visit our Entertainment hub for more reality TV news and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide.