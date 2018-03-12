Who is Clemmie?

Clemmie Cuthbertson is a graduate of Newcastle University, and joined the show with Sophie Habboo (Habbs).

She dated Jamie Laing in series 14, but their romance was extremely short-lived. She was not happy at being used by him just so he could make his ex Frankie Gaff jealous.

More like this

What’s she up to on Instagram?

Hanging out with co-star James Taylor…

And wearing some pretty glamorous slippers with Georgina “Toff” Toffolo

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4