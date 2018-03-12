Who is Made in Chelsea star Ben Darby?
Everything you need to know about the London dweller as E4's reality series returns
Published: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 5:02 pm
Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Ben Darby
Advertisement
Instagram: bd_darby
Who is Ben?
Self-proclaimed bad boy Ben Darby joins the cast alongside his new squeeze, unlucky-in-love Canadian, Mimi Bouchard.
The 6ft 4 property developer holds the power in this relationship, which is driving Mimi mad… Will she finally get the fairy tale ending she’s been hoping for?
More like this
- What time is Made in Chelsea on TV?
- Jamie Laing: People run away from me in the street since I shaved my head
Ben’s Instagram is currently private, but Mimi shared a photo of the two of them on Valentine’s Day…
Mimi shared one later in February too, saying "kisses from you are my favourite"...
Advertisement
Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement