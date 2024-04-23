The series will follow the singletons, know as the "pickers", as they spend two days getting to know two matches via text.

Then, they will choose just one of their matches to go on a blind date with, before moving in with their choice - but there's a catch.

Once they move in together, the people who were previously rejected will return and move into the house to form a love triangle with the "picker" and their original choice.

While you prepare yourselves for the drama set to come, here's everything you need to know about the cast of Love Triangle.

Love Triangle cast: Meet the six singles in E4's new dating show

Jasmine

Jasmine on Love Triangle. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Age: 22

Location: Wiltshire

Job: Teaching assistant

Jasmine is one of the six pickers on Love Triangle, and is looking for a mature and kind-hearted person "who will accept her for who she is".

Throughout her life, Jasmine has grown up without most of her fingers on her right hand, and her confidence has caught the attention of Paralympians and actors.

She currently works as a teaching assistant at a local primary school, and hails from Wiltshire.

Lloyd

Lloyd on Love Triangle. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Age: 31

Location: Manchester

Job: DJ

Born in France and raised in London and Norway, Lloyd has never felt like he truly belonged in one place, making it difficult to settle down with someone.

Currently working as an international DJ, Lloyd plays in clubs and bars around the world, and often connects with someone new after his gigs.

During the experiment, Lloyd is looking for someone who is confident and has a good sense of humour.

Danika

Danika on Love Triangle. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Age: 30

Location: Reading

Job: Trainee PT

Having gone four years without going on a date, Danika is committed to finding the one. The 30-year-old is an active gym-goer and trainee PT, making fitness an important part of her life.

While on Love Triangle, Danika is looking for someone who is family-orientated, has a good sense of humour and good chat.

ZaraLena

ZaraLena on Love Triangle. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Age: 31

Location: Preston

Job: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur ZaraLena is looking for someone who shares the same sex-positive attitude, as well as someone who is ambitious, driven and isn't intimidated by her achievements.

The 31-year-old has founded a cosmetics range to help other women who are experiencing hair loss, after suffering from stress-induced alopecia universalis (AU) during her last relationship.

Dan

Dan on Love Triangle. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Age: 27

Location: North Wales

Job: Entrepreneur

ZaraLena isn't the only entrepreneur among the group, as CEO Dan is ready to find love during the experiment.

After having his heart broken, Dan has worked hard to learn about himself in order to build a successful relationship. He is looking for someone kind-hearted, emotionally intelligent and as adventurous as him.

Mike

Mike on Love Triangle. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

Age: 40

Location: Sheffield

Job: Ex-professional basketball player

Mike has an extensive career in basketball, having gone on to captain England in the Commonwealth Games and play for the Sheffield Sharks for 13 years!

The 40-year-old is now ready to settle down and start a family, and hopes to find someone who "looks good and is a natural beauty".

Love Triangle starts on E4 at 9pm on Tuesday 23rd April.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.