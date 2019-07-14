Since Joe’s departure, Lucie coupled up with another Islander (George) and, more awkwardly, expressed to Tommy Fury her wish that she’d picked him instead of Joe when the opportunity arose, so it could have been that the pair’s reunion would be pretty frosty.

However, in new pictures released by ITV the pair can be seen laughing and (for some reason) go-karting together like nothing ever happened. So could this pair actually find love OUTSIDE of Love Island?

Well, we’ll have to watch tonight’s episode to find out – as well as what happened when Amy Hart reunited with her friends and family following her shocking departure from the villa.

More like this

Looks like Caroline Flack will have a LOT to cover this week...

Advertisement

Love Island airs on ITV2 nightly at 9.00pm; Love Island: Aftersun airs on Sundays at 10.00pm