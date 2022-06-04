Love Island vs Blind Date: which is the best dating show of all time?

Voting in RadioTimes.com 's exclusive tournament, fans have narrowed it down from a not-so-shortlist of 32 programmes to the final two, but which will emerge victorious?

Dating show enthusiasts have spoken: the title of the Ultimate Dating Show is between Love Island and Blind Date.

Love Island is preparing to launch into its eighth season on ITV2 on Monday, bringing with it the obligatory cast of sexy singletons and a new-look Love Island villa.

The series, which is a revival of a celebrity format which aired two seasons back in the mid-'00s, began in 2015, hosted by Caroline Flack and featuring its now signature voiceover from comedian Iain Stirling.

Following Flack's death in 2020, Laura Whitmore took over as presenter.

The much-loved show has produced some reality TV moments for the history books, from Curtis Pritchard wanting to be the person that gets up and makes everyone a coffee so everyone's ready for the morning, to Ovie Soko's distinctive "Message!" alert.

Blind Date, hosted by the legendary Cilla Black, ran from 1985 to 2003 and is one of the most beloved dating shows of all time.

It saw Black introduce three singletons to the audience before they were asked a question by their potential suitor, who could hear their answers but couldn't see them.

The suitor then picked which contestant they would like to go out with, and the new couple would go on to choose an envelope revealing the destination of their date.

From Our Graham, to the inimitable Cilla, the format was an ITV Saturday night staple and was revived by Channel 5, with Paul O'Grady at the helm, in 2017.

So which of these two dating show titans will you pick to be named the GOAT?

Cast your vote in our poll and find out the results on RadioTimes.com on Monday.

Love Island 2022 starts Monday at 9pm on ITV2. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

