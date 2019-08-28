Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Theo thanked fans on Twitter as he detailed the extent of his injuries, saying although doctors have told him his vision is unlikely to return “anything is possible”.

Theo posted a selfie showing his bandaged eye, alongside his girlfriend, fellow former Love Island 2018 contestant Kaz Crossley (who was formerly with Josh Denzel). He added: “If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know.”

The reality star also shared another post-surgery photo, thanking his “most amazing girlfriend”.

On her own Instagram story, Kaz said: "It's been a hard 24 hours, no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again.

"I've stayed in his room overnight and just wanna take him home. He's so brave and positive hopefully it will get better. Thanks for your kind messages."

She added: “I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful."

In a video post, Kaz also explained the cork ended up in Theo's eye after an unnamed person popped the bottle "directly under his face".

Theo appeared on the third series of the ITV2 reality competition, joining the villa on day 32 of the contest and memorably striking up a rivalry with fellow contestant Johnny Mitchell.