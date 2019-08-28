Love Island star Theo Campbell thanks fans as he's likely left blind in one eye
The ITV2 reality contestant had his eyeball "split in half" by a champagne cork
Love Island 2017 star Theo Campbell has said it’s likely he has permanently lost the vision in his right eye after it was hit by a champagne cork.
The 28-year-old revealed he has been left with seven stitches after undergoing two surgeries when his eye was “split in half” while on holiday in Ibiza.
Theo thanked fans on Twitter as he detailed the extent of his injuries, saying although doctors have told him his vision is unlikely to return “anything is possible”.
Theo posted a selfie showing his bandaged eye, alongside his girlfriend, fellow former Love Island 2018 contestant Kaz Crossley (who was formerly with Josh Denzel). He added: “If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know.”
The reality star also shared another post-surgery photo, thanking his “most amazing girlfriend”.
On her own Instagram story, Kaz said: "It's been a hard 24 hours, no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again.
"I've stayed in his room overnight and just wanna take him home. He's so brave and positive hopefully it will get better. Thanks for your kind messages."
She added: “I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful."
In a video post, Kaz also explained the cork ended up in Theo's eye after an unnamed person popped the bottle "directly under his face".
Theo appeared on the third series of the ITV2 reality competition, joining the villa on day 32 of the contest and memorably striking up a rivalry with fellow contestant Johnny Mitchell.