According to a first look provided by ITV, each of the couples will have to submit their decisions by text, without discussing their choices with any of the other couples.

Things could get a little dramatic in this evening's episode of Love Island – with the islanders set to be told to vote for the two least compatible couples left in the villa.

"Let’s be real, this is not friend island OK," Ekin-Su tells Davide during the deliberation process, while Paige does not seem to be enjoying the task very much.

"It’s not nice at all," she says.

Paige and Adam on Love Island 2022 ITV

And Indiyah appears to have second thoughts about whether she and Dami have made the right choice, asking him, "Are we sure?" as they prepare to send their decision.

To find out whether the couples are able to agree on their choices – and which of them will be left at risk after all the votes are cast – you'll have to tune in to tonight's episode.

Things are really hotting up in the villa with just a matter of days to go until the 2022 Love Island final airs on Monday, with one more couple set to be eliminated ahead of the live show.

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

