Now in the latest episode of the 2018 series, 'new' Jack Fowler – the Islander who was ditched by Laura before she soon tried to couple up with him again – was seen in a similar position to Chris.

And Lo, a new meme was born…

And it looks as if Jack might have a lot to think about in tonight's episode: despite ending his relationship with Laura, the semi-pro footballer admits he still has feelings for his ex-partner, telling the Beach Hut, "The last couple of days I have distanced myself because I’ve been confused but you can’t fight back feelings. They are there and a little bit more than I thought they were if I’m honest.”

Will he rekindle his relationship with Laura again? Will one of the two new boys charm her first? And, more importantly, will we soon have a chance to use this meme again?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV