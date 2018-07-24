All the questions and answers from the Love Island lie detector test
There were some tough questions - and some even tougher answers - as the Islanders faced the dreaded lie detector...
With just two week's to go until the Love Island 2018 final it was time to shake things up in tried and tested style – it was time for the dreaded lie detector test...
The girls set the questions for their other halves, while the boys were strapped in to the questionable contraption to have their honesty (or perhaps just their ability to control their nerves) well and truly put to the test.
And once the results were in, there was plenty of fall-out with pretty much all the couples having something to argue and/or worry about.
So in case you need a refresher of those all important questions and answers, here's what was asked, what the boys said in response – and of course what the lie detector had to say about it all...
- Love island viewers couldn’t be more frustrated over Dani and Jack’s lie detector test argument
- Are any more contestants heading into the Love Island villa?
- When are the parents going into the Love Island villa?
Josh
Megan asking Kaz’s questions
More like this
Do you prefer Kaz’s personality to Georgia’s?
Josh’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Will you stay loyal to Kaz on the outside?
Josh’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Do you think your head could still be turned from Kaz?
Josh’s answer: Nope, never NO
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Do you feel yourself falling in love with Kaz?
Josh’s answer: Yeah YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Wes
Kaz asking Megan’s questions
Do you think that you and Megan are compatible?
Wes’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Do you think you will struggle to stay faithful to Megan with all the attention you will get on the outside?
Wes’s answer: Nah NO
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Are you embarrassed to take Megan home to your parents?
Wes’s answer: Absolutely not. NO
Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED
Do you think Megan is wife material?
Wes’s answer: Wifey. YES
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
New Jack
Old Laura asking New Laura’s questions
Could your head be turned on the other side?
Jack’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Do you want a future with Laura outside the villa?
Jack’s answer: It’s early days but I’d like to, so YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Were you telling the truth about the Georgia kiss?
Jack’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Do you still have feelings for Old Laura?
Jack’s answer: NO
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Is New Laura a better kisser than Old Laura?
Jack’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Are you ready for a long term relationship?
Jack’s answer: Yeah YES
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Do you think any girls in the villa are better looking than Laura?
Jack’s answer: All the girls are different. They’ve all got different aspects to themselves… Jack’s answer: Yeah YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Paul
New Laura asking Old Laura’s questions
Do you enjoy being in a couple with Laura?
Paul’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Are you glad you chose Laura to couple up with rather than Alexandra?
Paul’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Are you genuinely attracted to Laura?
Paul’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED
Would you be loyal to Laura on the outside?
Paul’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Is there anyone else in the villa you would rather be coupled up with?
Paul’s answer: NO
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Alex
Dani asking Alexandra’s questions
Is Alexandra a good kisser?
Alex’s answer: Yeah, she is a good kisser YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Do you think Alexandra’s feelings towards you are genuine?
Alex’s answer: YES
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Do you think you would be more compatible with someone else outside than Alexandra?
Alex’s answer: I think it’s possible at this stage, yeah YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Do you want Alexandra to meet your parents?
Alex’s answer: Yeah I do YES
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Would you have recoupled with new Laura instead of Alexandra if she had shown an interest?
Alex’s answer: NO
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Do you want a future with Alexandra outside the villa?
Alex’s answer: These are the questions I hate because to me that’s pressure. I don’t want to think about it at the moment, so NO
Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED
Jack
Alexandra asking Dani's questions
Have you fancied any other girls except from Dani in the villa?
Jack's answer: NO
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Do you wish Dani was sexier?
Jack's answer: No. NO
Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED
Do you feel like you settled too quickly with Dani?
Jack's answer: No. No way. I loved it, I couldn’t wait to settle down with her NO
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Did you couple up with Dani because you knew who her dad was?
Jack's answer: No. Stupid question. That’s really annoyed me that question NO
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Are you in love with Dani?
Jack's answer: Yes, absolutely YES
Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE
Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?
Jack's answer: NO
Lie detector’s verdict: LIE
Do you see yourself having a family with Dani?
Jack's answer: YES
Lie detector's verdict: TRUE
Do you think you'll be with Dani forever?
Yep. So far so good, I feel like yeah YES
Lie detector's verdict: TRUE