And once the results were in, there was plenty of fall-out with pretty much all the couples having something to argue and/or worry about.

So in case you need a refresher of those all important questions and answers, here's what was asked, what the boys said in response – and of course what the lie detector had to say about it all...

Josh

Megan asking Kaz’s questions

Do you prefer Kaz’s personality to Georgia’s?

Josh’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Will you stay loyal to Kaz on the outside?

Josh’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you think your head could still be turned from Kaz?

Josh’s answer: Nope, never NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you feel yourself falling in love with Kaz?

Josh’s answer: Yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Wes

Kaz asking Megan’s questions

Do you think that you and Megan are compatible?

Wes’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you think you will struggle to stay faithful to Megan with all the attention you will get on the outside?

Wes’s answer: Nah NO

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you embarrassed to take Megan home to your parents?

Wes’s answer: Absolutely not. NO

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Do you think Megan is wife material?

Wes’s answer: Wifey. YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

New Jack

Old Laura asking New Laura’s questions

Could your head be turned on the other side?

Jack’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you want a future with Laura outside the villa?

Jack’s answer: It’s early days but I’d like to, so YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Were you telling the truth about the Georgia kiss?

Jack’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you still have feelings for Old Laura?

Jack’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Is New Laura a better kisser than Old Laura?

Jack’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you ready for a long term relationship?

Jack’s answer: Yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you think any girls in the villa are better looking than Laura?

Jack’s answer: All the girls are different. They’ve all got different aspects to themselves… Jack’s answer: Yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Paul

New Laura asking Old Laura’s questions

Do you enjoy being in a couple with Laura?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you glad you chose Laura to couple up with rather than Alexandra?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you genuinely attracted to Laura?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Would you be loyal to Laura on the outside?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Is there anyone else in the villa you would rather be coupled up with?

Paul’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Alex

Dani asking Alexandra’s questions

Is Alexandra a good kisser?

Alex’s answer: Yeah, she is a good kisser YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you think Alexandra’s feelings towards you are genuine?

Alex’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you think you would be more compatible with someone else outside than Alexandra?

Alex’s answer: I think it’s possible at this stage, yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you want Alexandra to meet your parents?

Alex’s answer: Yeah I do YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Would you have recoupled with new Laura instead of Alexandra if she had shown an interest?

Alex’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you want a future with Alexandra outside the villa?

Alex’s answer: These are the questions I hate because to me that’s pressure. I don’t want to think about it at the moment, so NO

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Jack

Alexandra asking Dani's questions

Have you fancied any other girls except from Dani in the villa?

Jack's answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you wish Dani was sexier?

Jack's answer: No. NO

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Do you feel like you settled too quickly with Dani?

Jack's answer: No. No way. I loved it, I couldn’t wait to settle down with her NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Did you couple up with Dani because you knew who her dad was?

Jack's answer: No. Stupid question. That’s really annoyed me that question NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Are you in love with Dani?

Jack's answer: Yes, absolutely YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?

Jack's answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you see yourself having a family with Dani?

Jack's answer: YES

Lie detector's verdict: TRUE

Do you think you'll be with Dani forever?

Yep. So far so good, I feel like yeah YES

Lie detector's verdict: TRUE