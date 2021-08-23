Love Island fans in disbelief over fourth place result

The results are in for the Love Island 2021 final and there was a shock right out of the gate when the fourth-place couple was announced to be Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank – a couple many had picked to win the show. To see them not even make the top three proved to be quite the shock to fans.

It’s been quite the journey for the pair on Love Island with Kaz being an OG member of the villa and originally was paired up with Toby. When he took an interest in Chloe, she soon found Tyler who was a late arrival and the pair got off to a strong start that fell apart when he went to Casa Amor.

But when it looked like there was no way back for them, they were able to work things out (a shame for the people they recoupled with but good for them), and viewers soon took them into their hearts. So, to say that fans were shocked by the result is quite an understatement and Twitter has been in an uproar.

“Fourth place to Kaz & Tyler? What a joke. I’m not watching anymore,” wrote one angry viewer while another said “Kaz & Tyler in fourth place naah.”

We have to admit to being surprised ourselves at the fourth-place finish, especially as Kaz and Tyler were set to win Love Island according to the fans – still, making the final is no small feat!

