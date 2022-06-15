Love Island's Iain Stirling reveals his favourite couple from show

Over the course of the show's seven years, the ITV2 series has established some iconic couples, and while we all have our own favourites, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has revealed his – telling RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that it's season 1 stars Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth.

The 2022 season of Love Island is currently underway, with the islanders still getting to know one another.

When asked which season of Love Island is his favourite, Stirling said: "Closest to my heart is series 1 because obviously, as a team, we all knew how great it was but no one else did and it felt like a cool little secret that we had."

Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth on Love Island in 2015 ITV

He added: "The characters were just so good – John and Hannah are still my favourite couple of Love Island history. I thought they were just brilliant."

The comedian went on to say that each of the Love Island seasons have been "great in their own individual ways".

"I really like last series, it had some really funny moments and really big characters," he said. "The whole Millie [Court] and Liam [Reardon] thing I really liked and that really funny moment of Millie playing that little keyboard and stuff."

Jon and Hannah came in second place on Love Island's very first season, losing to winners Max Morley and Jess Hayes.

While Jon and Hannah left the villa a couple, they split up shortly afterwards, with Hannah continuing to model and Jon joining the cast of The Only Way Is Essex.

Iain Stirling's Celebability begins on Thursday 16th June 10pm on ITV2, while Love Island airs every night at 9pm, also on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub.