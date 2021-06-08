Love Island to launch interactive gaming app alongside new series

Fans of ITV’s hottest reality dating series don’t just have Love Island 2021 to look forward to – the broadcaster will be launching a brand new app as well, featuring an interactive fictional story for viewers to play alongside the upcoming episodes.

I’ve Got A Text!, created by developer Unrd in partnership with ITV and I Saw It First, will invite viewers to star in their own fictionalised version of the reality dating show over the course of 24 days while the real series airs on ITV2.

The game will let players spend four days at a time with each character as they follow the in-app drama, giving them access to the characters’ text messages, photo streams, video and audio snippets of gossip.

Players will be able to chat with other users via a group chat within the app and can speed up the story by making in-app payments or watching the adverts.

The app’s story, titled Love Island: The Drama, was filmed this summer at ITV Studios’ Gran Canaria production hub with a cast of actors, models and influencers playing out the script at a fictional villa.

Speaking to Deadline, ITV controller of games Neil Bowler said: “This is a really exciting development in our strategy to widen out our programmes and make them ‘More than TV’.

“The continued success of the Love Island game over the past few years has shown the appetite there is around gaming, and for this show in particular, and I’ve Got A Text is a really innovative and new way to engage with viewers.”

I’ve Got A Text!, which can be pre-ordered on Android and Apple devices, is a supplement app to Love Island The Game, a role-playing app which launched in 2018.

After a COVID-related year-long hiatus, Love Island is returning to our screens this month, although a lot of Love Island 2021’s production has been moved to the UK from Mallorca due to the pandemic, commissioner Amanda Stavri recently told RadioTimes.com.

Love Island will return to ITV2 this Summer.