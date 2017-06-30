Cue everyone panicking about Craig playing a game while having NO clue about what he meant, despite him asking "do you know what I mean?" on a near-constant basis.

When Camilla first entered the Love Island villa, she was something of an enigma and we weren't sure how both viewers and her fellow islanders were going to react to her.

Now it'd be safe to say that she's become something of a national treasure. So Craig, treat her well... otherwise you'll have the whole of the UK to answer to.

More like this

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.