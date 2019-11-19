But real fans of Love Island will remember that series four also saw a bonus episode at Christmas, seeing our favourite Islanders head to a stately home for a slap-up roast as they swapped presents, gossip and insults with one another as, predictably, not all the summer loving had lasted.

Who can forget when Charlie and Ellie rowed about how they had split, or when Sam and Georgia had an argument about her alleged cheating – while Jack Fincham watched on, mouth agape?

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though, as Kendall (remember her?) shared a kiss with Eyal – before their mild flirtation quickly fizzled out.

More like this

So, will we see a Love Island Christmas Reunion for series five?

Judging by the schedules…no, our Islanders won’t be getting together for a Christmas party – and it’s probably just as well, seeing Greg and Amber split a few weeks after (by text if you believe the rumours) and Ovie and India are no more.

Tommy and Molly-Mae are heading to the Maldives for Christmas (where he’s reportedly considering proposing), ruling them out, while Maura is training for Dancing on Ice and Curtis is in panto (in High Wycombe – check it out) – which would leave the guest list looking pretty sparse.

And as much as we love Love Island, we weren’t so mad for The Christmas Reunion, which lacked the same intrigue and humour of the main show. Yes, seeing arguments may be thrilling when recouplings are at stake, but the Christmassy feeling of good will to all men is distinctly lacking when people are at each other’s throats for the sake of it.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We also have Winter Love Island launching early in January, so producers may be more cautious about potentially fatiguing the show just before their brand new launch.

Sorry guys, Love Island: The Christmas Reunion may have just been the one-off we may never see again.

Advertisement

Winter Love Island launches in 2020