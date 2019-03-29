McCall told the Broadcasting Press Guild, “We can do everything we possibly can to look after people and to do our duty of care, but you can’t do that forever with an individual”.

As well as more psychological support, the new cohort of contestants will receive social media and financial advice to help them adjust to their newfound fame.

Love Island series two star Sophie Gradon died last year at the age of 32

“There has got to be a framework and it will come to an end. It can’t be indefinite,” McCall said according to Huffington Post.

“I would also say that I don’t think anybody has made a direct link between what happened to Mike and Love Island," the 57-year-old executive added.

“That would be an extremely tenuous thing to do given he was very happy on Love Island and all his mates have said that and that he’s done two other reality programmes since then...”

She said that Thalassitis's death was “devastating” for the Love Island team.

“They’re with people for nearly 10 weeks of their lives and they know everybody personally,” she said. “They know them as people and they become friends. It was tragic.”

According to McCall, the support the programme offers reality stars has been "evolving" as the public's interactions with them through social media changes.

“People should not have assumed that we didn’t have a duty of care because we did have a duty of care and we had clear processes and procedures. We’ve been evolving them," she said.

“The social media haste and sometimes nastiness… It’s moving so quickly that you have to keep changing and reviewing what you do on an ongoing process."

Meanwhile, Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer told The Jonathan Ross Show that she has always felt she has had support from the ITV producers.

"It is tough going from literally being no one to then all of a sudden overnight coming out and being someone, it is difficult," she said in the show set to air on Saturday 30th March. "Personally for me I've always had a relationship with the producers, they've always been a phone call away.”