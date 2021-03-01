Love Island: Australia series two is underway, and it’s already tense

Love Island: Australia kicked off on ITV2 tonight, hoping to fill the Married At First Sight-shaped void in our lives.

Advertisement

Providing an early splash of summer, it was all very familiar – a gorgeous villa, a group of ridiculously confident singletons in bikinis and the sound of someone shouting, “I’ve got a text!”

The new islanders didn’t waste much time coupling up and getting to know each other, with some of them throwing in passionate kisses goodnight.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Of course the producers don’t like the sight of harmonious couples sitting on sun beds working out if they fancy each other. So before the credits rolled on the first episode they sent a text saying that even numbers were boring, before new islander Eoghan strolled into the villa.

The girls’ faces lit up, the boys’ jaws dropped. Naturally this was followed by a game of truth or dare in which Eoghan got his kit off. It’s certainly one way to make an impression. “All hell has broken loose in this villa!” said Cassie, as if she’d never seen the show before.

In the teaser for tomorrow night’s episode, it was revealed that Eoghan would have 24 hours to get to know the girls before picking someone to couple up with. Of course this will leave one of the other guys “single and vulnerable”. And resenting Eoghan, no doubt.

The drama continues tomorrow night on ITV2. Meanwhile, there are high hopes that the UK version of Love Island will go ahead this year, with host Laura Whitmore saying recently that she’s been told it’s coming back in 2021. The Aussie version of the show is on every night for the next few weeks, so sit back and watch the romance/sexual tension blossom.

Advertisement

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.