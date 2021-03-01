Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Love Island: Australia series two is underway, and it’s already tense

Love Island: Australia series two is underway, and it’s already tense

A handsome stranger has arrived to cause trouble.

Eoghan

Published:

Love Island: Australia kicked off on ITV2 tonight, hoping to fill the Married At First Sight-shaped void in our lives.

Advertisement

Providing an early splash of summer, it was all very familiar – a gorgeous villa, a group of ridiculously confident singletons in bikinis and the sound of someone shouting, “I’ve got a text!”

The new islanders didn’t waste much time coupling up and getting to know each other, with some of them throwing in passionate kisses goodnight.

Of course the producers don’t like the sight of harmonious couples sitting on sun beds working out if they fancy each other. So before the credits rolled on the first episode they sent a text saying that even numbers were boring, before new islander Eoghan strolled into the villa.

The girls’ faces lit up, the boys’ jaws dropped. Naturally this was followed by a game of truth or dare in which Eoghan got his kit off. It’s certainly one way to make an impression. “All hell has broken loose in this villa!” said Cassie, as if she’d never seen the show before.

In the teaser for tomorrow night’s episode, it was revealed that Eoghan would have 24 hours to get to know the girls before picking someone to couple up with. Of course this will leave one of the other guys “single and vulnerable”. And resenting Eoghan, no doubt.

The drama continues tomorrow night on ITV2. Meanwhile, there are high hopes that the UK version of Love Island will go ahead this year, with host Laura Whitmore saying recently that she’s been told it’s coming back in 2021. The Aussie version of the show is on every night for the next few weeks, so sit back and watch the romance/sexual tension blossom.

Advertisement

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Love Island: Australia

Eoghan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
80 Noir Ultra Multi Award Winning Dark Chocolate - Box of 20 Bars

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20 bars of 80Noir Ultra chocolate for just £12.99

That’s just 64p per bar with this exclusive deal!

You might like

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep26 on ITV2 Pictured: Shaughna during the recoupling. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Shaughna and Paige in shock as boys return from Casa Amor after surprise recoupling

Married at First Sight UK series 5

When Married at First Sight UK is back on Channel 4 – your guide to the reality show

Love Island Australia

Meet the cast of Love Island: Australia season 2

Jessie

How the Love Island: Australia prize is different to the UK series