Laura Whitmore on Love Island 2021: “I have been told it’s coming back”

Love Island fans felt like they’d been “mugged off” last year, when the show was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Advertisement

It was an understandable decision from the bosses at ITV2 – after all, how can you expect romance to blossom between the islanders if they have to stay two metres apart at all times?

The plan was always to bring the show back in 2021 and despite the ongoing lockdown, host Laura Whitmore says this year’s series is still on track.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph‘s Stella magazine, Whitmore confirmed the outlook is sunny. “I have been told that it’s coming back,” she says. “I love doing it, it’s such a fun show. And I actually think it’s been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss. It’s nice to realise how much people missed the show. Apparently applications are crazy this year. Let’s just pray the vaccines kick in.”

Whitmore joked that if the contestants don’t get their jabs in time, there are other ideas on the table. “I’ve got a friend who jokes we should do Love Island Extra Baggage, with people who have ex-husbands and kids. Maybe if it’s only the older people that have been vaccinated, we’ll do that!”

Whitmore works on the show with her husband, comedian Iain Stirling, who provides the voiceover. However she reveals that she barely spends any time with him during filming. “We had separate hotel rooms in Cape Town because he worked from 1pm to 9pm, and I wouldn’t go into the villa until about 1am when the voting comes in. To be honest with you, we’d be cautious about working together properly because it would be… a lot.”

Advertisement

Love Island is expected to return to ITV2 later this year. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.