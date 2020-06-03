ITV's Director of Television Kevin Lygo said that travelling to Mallorca for Love Island 2020 was "now out of the question", but that the series will be "back stronger than ever in 2021".

The first series of the Australian version of the ITV2 dating show, presented by Sophie Monk and Eoghan McDermott, will air every night in the place of UK Love Island later this month.

Filmed in May 2018, Love Island: Australia will see 10 single Aussies enter a luxury villa in Mallorca in an attempt to find love and win the $50,000 cash prize.

“Bring on the Bombshells, the Bromances and a little bit of Naughty Naughty!" the trailer teases. "Its the Love Island you love, just with a different accent."

The Australian version of Love Island, which has aired for two seasons, was previously broadcast in the UK on ITVBe.

Love Island: Australia will air nightly on ITV2 later this month.