For longtime Love Island fans, they will remember that Elma didn't last a particularly long time in the villa and will certainly be hoping to change that this time round.

But will she find love?

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, read on to find out more about Elma and what she's been up to since her Love Island days.

Elma Pazar key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Elma Pazar. ITV

Age: 32

Job: TV personality

Location: Liverpool

Instagram: @elmapazar

Who is Elma Pazar?

Elma Pazar is a TV personality who first appeared on Love Island in 2019, when she was working as a lash technician.

Elma didn't last a week in the villa and failed to make a long-lasting connection with any of the Islanders during her time on the show, but was one half of an epic bombshell entrance alongside Maura Higgins.

What season of Love Island was Elma Pazar on?

Elma Pazar originally appeared on season 5 of Love Island, but only last six days in the villa.

She entered the villa on day 10 alongside fellow bombshell Maura Higgins. When she joined the series, she coupled up with Anton, but soon the Islanders had to vote for the two least compatible couples.

Anton and Elma and Joe and Lucie received the most votes, and it was then down the public, with only one Islander from each couple able able to stay.

It was then revealed that Joe and Elma received the least votes and, in turn, were dumped from the villa.

What has Elma Pazar done since Love Island 2019?

Elma Pazar. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In 2022, Elma Pazar joined The Only Way Is Essex as a regular cast member and has appeared on the series ever since.

She appeared on the series to surprise friends Amber, Courtney and Chloe on a trip to the Dominican Republic, and she had to keep her appearance under wraps from her fellow cast members at the time.

"I was a surprise, so I couldn't speak to anyone about it," she told Closer. "I couldn't speak to anyone and find out any intel or anything like that.

"It was all very hush hush. It was more exciting that way for me and the other cast members."

Why is Elma returning for Love Island: All Stars 2025?

Elma is looking to have "proper go" at things on Love Island this time round, feeling that her time was cut short during her first appearance.

With five years of life experience under her belt since first appearing on the reality series, Elma feels she is "way more confident".

"I'm going to take it all in my stride and be open to what's in the villa as I'm going to approach dating and guys with a different outlook," Elma said in an interview with ITV.

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

