Love Island launches bonkers new trailer ahead of 2021 series

ITV have released a zany new trailer for Love Island 2021, in which the general public go utterly delirious with excitement for the return of the smash-hit dating competition.

It’s been well over a year since new episodes of the UK version graced ITV2, as plans for a fresh series last summer had to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately for fans, the broadcaster has been able to safely orchestrate a new edition this year, keeping the iconic Love Island villa in Mallorca but moving much of the behind-the-scenes production to the UK.

The latest trailer, which will air on television tonight before The Masked Dancer final, sees Laura Whitmore sound an alarm reading: “In case of Love Island: Crack on.”

This sends everyone in the surrounding area into an absolute frenzy, with an abundance of eggplants and peaches being dropped, beanbags falling from the sky and an all-out flash mob gathering to celebrate.

The teaser ends with the arrival of narrator Iain Stirling who assures the crowd: “This is not a drill!”

“I think they missed us,” he adds, as the end card promises “spanking new” episodes of Love Island on ITV2 this June. Check out the full clip below:

Whitmore and Stirling, who are married in real-life, will be overseeing this year’s series in the roles of presenter and narrator respectively, with the rumoured line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants yet to be confirmed.

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expects a diverse mix of social media influencers, each with their own distinct types, expectations and strategies as they head into the villa.

Love Island returns this June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. The Masked Dancer Final is tonight at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.