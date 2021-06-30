Love Island girl to be dumped tonight after Chloe makes her decision

A contestant on Love Island 2021 will be dumped tonight after a mere two days in the villa, when newcomer Chloe announces her recoupling decision.

Last night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger as the Love Island 2021 contestants gathered around the fire pit to find out which boy Chloe has decided to steal, with her decision set to leave one girl single.

But in a shock twist, that unfortunate contestant will be booted from the Love Island villa moments later in a change from the usual Love Island format, where islanders are generally safe from eviction for the first five days.

After an extended absence for the show caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this shake-up should get fans and islanders alike wondering what other surprises could be in store.

Elsewhere in the villa, tonight’s Love Island will also see Sharon and Hugo’s relationship troubles bubble to the surface, as both start distancing themselves and keeping an eye out for new partners.

In a tense conversation on the day beds, Sharon tells Hugo: “I knew from the word go that I wasn’t your type and that’s perfectly fine. What annoyed me is I feel like you avoid me and you don’t talk to me.”

He replies: “I’m not being funny but there hasn’t really been the time. I’m definitely sorry for making you feel that I was giving you the cold shoulder. I definitely wasn’t avoiding you and I don’t want you to feel like that.”

Things are looking a little brighter for Toby and Kaz though, who head out on the first date of the series and seem to get along well, enjoying some banter about his footballing for Hashtag United.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.