“I’m trying to put on a stiff upper lip, but I’m s**tting myself,” she later confessed to the beach cam, after joking she was going to “kick off”.

After a particularly saucy challenge, where favoured sex positions and past conquests are uncovered, the twins are left having to choose who they wanted to couple up with – leading to an awkward moment when they realise they’re both chasing the same guy.

“Oh God, now I feel bad,” Eve said. “Oh my God, why are you getting mad at me? Honestly, Jess, sometimes you baffle me.”

The heated discussion comes after the twins told RadioTimes.com that they have never argued over a boy.

“We do have the same taste in men,” Jess explained. “We’ve never argued over being with a guy, we’ve not tried to fight over guys, we have respect for each other, the ultimate girl code.

“We both mutually agree if we see a guy we like, he looks really attractive. I don’t know how it works but it just seems to work. It just happens that one of us goes for them."

Looks as if that’s about to change…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2