But the show ended with a touching reminder of a recent tragedy – the sad death of Mike Thalassitis – with a tribute to the series three contestant following the end credits.

Producers have recently updated their duty of care policies to make them more robust, with ITV releasing a lengthy statement saying they are now going to take a more "proactive" approach in caring for Islanders' welfare.

The more detailed aftercare processes now include bespoke financial management and social media training.

ITV executive Angela Jain has since said she doesn't believe the new measures will necessarily effect the content of Love Island itself.

"[The new aftercare procedures] are in no way going to impact the editorial of the show, or see us make the show differently,” she told RadioTimes.com and other journalists on location in Majorca.

“Obviously we’ve published our duty of care statement, and where we are compared from the first series is completely different.

“The level of scrutiny from everyone has changed and the profile of the show has changed. It would be entirely normal to keep evolving those aftercare procedures.

“But we always say this, to the Islanders and to you and to the public – we’re trying to mirror real life here, and relationships in real life get tested and that is entirely normal. So we are going to, and the Islanders are fully aware their relationships will be tested.

“That’s what the expectation is for the audience and definitely for the Islanders.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2