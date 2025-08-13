"I try, in life, not to be judgemental because everyone's choice is a choice," Emma said while chatting to Radio Times for our video series Two's Company, which celebrates screen duos.

"But I did judge the show before I watched it. I read it on paper and I said, 'You can't get married after that long because you just don't know anyone well enough to do that.' But then the show showed me, put me in my place."

Emma's Love Is Blind UK co-host and husband Matt Willis also agreed that the concept can appear extreme "from the outside", but that can quickly change when you observe the interactions between the couples.

"Love, when it happens, it kind of conquers all," he added. "Any kind of doubts, any things you've got going on in your head, when you are genuinely in love, it’s just like yeah, anything goes, it kind of breaks down all of those weird worries you've got. I think this show shows that.

"When you see a couple that are really in love with each other... it's amazing to watch and I feel like, 'Yeah, that absolutely works for you, you should totally do that.'

"From the outside, you're like, 'What are you doing getting married after six weeks, eight weeks?' But really, when you watch it, you're like, 'Absolutely, marry them, right now!'"

Following its debut season in August last year after the mammoth success of the original US-set version, Love Is Blind UK has returned to screens for its second outing, which follows a new group of singles all hoping to find their life partners.

As is tradition, the show has been divided into three instalments, with the first four episodes available to watch now. The remaining two batches will arrive across the next few weeks.

"We've seen your tweets, your comments, and all the chats from season 1, and we can't wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods," Matt said when the renewal was announced, while Emma teased: "Get ready to fall back in love with love again and find out whether love is truly blind."

