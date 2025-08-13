Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will then move in together, plan their wedding and find out if they have a physical bond as strong as their emotional one.

So, who are the lucky singles part of Love Is Blind UK season 2? Scroll on to find out more!

Love Is Blind UK season 2 cast

Aanu

Amy

Ashleigh

Bardha

Billy

Charlie

Chris

Christine

Danielle

Demola

Holly

Jack

James

Javen

Jed

Jordan

Kal

Katisha

Kieran

Laurie

Loll

Megan

Patrick

Ross B

Sarover

Sophie

Tara

Yolanda

Ross M

Tom

Read on to find out more about the forthcoming pod squad...

Aanu

Aanu. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Singer

From: Essex

Instagram: @aanumusic

Due to her career, Aanu tends to perform at weddings, so is surrounded by other people's love stories, which often reminds her of how lonely she is in her own personal life.

Heading into the pods, Aanu is ready to settling down and build a family but is starting to lose faith in finding lasting love.

Amy

Amy. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Primary school teacher

From: Brecon, Wales

Instagram: @amyjanevs

Amy has been single for two years since her last relationship broke down, and after moving back to Wales from Dubai, she is more ready than ever to find someone to build a future with.

Ashleigh

Ashleigh. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Cabin crew manager

From: Surrey

Instagram: @ashleighberryy

Ashleigh is fed up with men who enjoy the perks that come with dating an air hostess but refuse to commit.

After being single for four years, she wants to meet someone who she can connect with emotionally and start a family with.

Bardha

Bardha. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Sales and marketing director

From: London

Instagram: @praddz

While engagement isn't something new to Bardha, having been engaged before, the 32-year-old still dreams of her happy ever after and would love for her mother to walk her down the aisle.

Billy

Billy. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 35

Job: Army physical trainer

From: Bangor, Northern Ireland

Instagram: @billy_jervis_jnr

Billy has been single since his divorce five years ago, but that hasn't put him off marriage completely, and he is keen to be a husband once more.

Charlie

Charlie. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 28

Job: Electrical engineer

From: Essex

Instagram: @charlie_antony1

Charlie feels he is now ready to settle down and has put his partying days behind him, and is looking for an older, more mature woman to spend the rest of his life with.

Chris

Chris. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Data analyst

From: Sussex

Instagram: @cobyrne5

Hopeless romantic Chris has been single for a year and thinks that his struggle to find love is due to his failure to prioritise himself.

But without much luck in finding the one, Chris hopes that the pods will help him find just that.

Christine

Christine. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 35

Job: HR operations lead

From: Limerick, Ireland

Instagram: @christienh12489

Christine hopes that the Love Is Blind experiment will lead to the white wedding she has always dreamed of.

Danielle

Danielle. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Estate agent

From: Portsmouth

Instagram: @imdaniellekelly

Danielle finds it difficult to trust people due to being cheated on in the past, but headed into the experiment, she feels ready to be open and honest as she searches for her future husband.

Demola

Demola. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Financial analyst

From: Essex

Instagram: @demolaayilara14

After being single for two years, Demola is ready to find his forever person, and hopes to emulate his parents' long-lasting marriage.

Holly

Holly. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Private chef

From: London

Instagram: @hollyjkingdon

Holly wears her heart on her sleeve and often finds herself falling for guys quickly, but finds it difficult to meet men who are emotionally available.

Could Love Is Blind UK be the experiment to change that?

Jack

Jack. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: App creator

From: London

Instagram: @jackrogers7

Jack is the brains behind some of the world's biggest dating apps, but hasn't been able to find a right swipe that works for him.

James

James. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 36

Job: Real estate manager

From: Skegness

Instagram: @jamesclarky_

James has been married before and has two children with his ex-wife, whom he says are his biggest achievements.

But James would love to have more children and find his forever person.

Javen

Javen. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 28

Job: Health coach

From: Kent

Instagram: @javenspalmer

Javen has never been in a serious relationship before and says he attracts the wrong kind of girls.

Now stepping into the pods, Javen hopes to break the mould.

Jed

Jed. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Configuration manager

From: Essex

Instagram: @jedchouman

Jed is hoping the experiment will help him find a wife to start a family, after being single for a year.

While not religious himself, Jed holds quite traditional values when it comes to romance.

Jordan

Jordan. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Lift engineer

From: Bristol

Instagram: @pugs.94

Jordan has been single for a year and hasn't felt ready for anything serious until now, with his looming 30th birthday making him change his mindset.

Kal

Kal. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Gym owner

From: Wigan

Instagram: @kaleemxpasha

Kal has had relationships in the past, but none of them have lasted longer than a year, and after seeing two of his brothers happily married, he has been spurred on to find the girl of his dreams.

Katisha

Katisha. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Nanny and make-up artist

From: Dumfries, Scotland

Instagram: @katkinson1

Katisha has been single for more than six years and feels very unlucky when it comes to love, and hopes the experiment will help her find a man ready to commit.

Kieran

Kieran. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 28

Job: Gaming entrepreneur

From: London

Instagram: @kierandarby

For Kieran, playing the field isn't all it's cracked up to be, and he is looking for someone he can relax with and show his nerdy side too.

Laurie

Laurie. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 37

Job: Interior stylist

From: London

Instagram: @llauriemariee

Laurie is throwing herself into the Love Is Blind experiment as she feels she has tried every other method of meeting someone and is keen to give something unconventional a go.

Loll

Loll. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Account manager

From: Bedfordshire

Instagram: @lollsturgess

Loll's grandparents were married for nearly 70 years, and she hopes to find the same happiness they once did.

Megan

Megan. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 28

Job: Dancer and fitness instructor

From: London

Instagram: @meganjupp

Megan finds it difficult to meet people due to the travelling required in her line of work and has been single for the last two years.

Patrick

Patrick. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Human design coach

From: London

Instagram: @projectorpatrick

Patrick has been single for a year and believes that relationships need to be magnetic, but he is yet to find that connection with someone special.

Ross B

Ross B. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Builder

From: Dunstable

Instagram: @rossbfrd

A lover of romantic comedies, Ross B has been single for four years and is looking for a "movie kind of love" with someone who will be not only a lover, but a best friend.

Sarover

Sarover. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Medical company owner

From: Buckinghamshire

Instagram: @saroveraujla

Growing up, Sarover believed that a boyfriend should be the one she intended to marry and, as a result, she finds herself friend-zoning men.

But now, she is ready to take charge of her love life in the pods.

Sophie

Sophie. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 28

Job: Senior commercial manager

From: Shropshire, lives in Manchester

Instagram: @slw.3

Despite her five-year relationship coming to an end a year ago, Sophie doesn't think she has ever been in love and is scared of getting her heart broken.

Tara

Tara. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Café Owner

From: Wicklow

Instagram: @tarakmason

After being told by a fortune teller she'd be engaged by September, could there be romance in the pods for Tara? Watch this space!

Yolanda

Yolanda. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 26

Job: Specialist occupational therapist

From: Hampshire

Instagram: @simply_yolandita

Yolanda is the youngest in the experiment, but she feels mature beyond her years and is more than ready for marriage.

Ross M

Ross M. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Barber shop owner

From: Cheshire

Instagram: @rossmillington1

Ross M has been single for a year and admits that his downfall when it comes to relationships is his fear of being hurt again.

Tom

Tom Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 35

Job: Retired pub landlord

From: London

Instagram: @tom.jackson88

Tom has been single for a year and is more ready than ever to share his life with someone.

