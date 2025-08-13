Love Is Blind UK season 2 cast: Confirmed line-up in the pods
The summer of love continues!
Love Is Blind UK is back and better than ever with a second season now on Netflix. The first four episodes have introduced viewers to 30 singles who are all taking a rather unconventional approach at finding love.
As ever, the UK and Ireland-based singles looking for love head into the pods and get to know one another, all with the hopes of falling in love and getting engaged to someone, sight unseen. But things aren't always that easy, with love triangles and drama aplenty for this pod squad.
Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will then move in together, plan their wedding and find out if they have a physical bond as strong as their emotional one.
So, who are the lucky singles part of Love Is Blind UK season 2? Scroll on to find out more!
Love Is Blind UK season 2 cast
- Aanu
- Amy
- Ashleigh
- Bardha
- Billy
- Charlie
- Chris
- Christine
- Danielle
- Demola
- Holly
- Jack
- James
- Javen
- Jed
- Jordan
- Kal
- Katisha
- Kieran
- Laurie
- Loll
- Megan
- Patrick
- Ross B
- Sarover
- Sophie
- Tara
- Yolanda
- Ross M
- Tom
Read on to find out more about the forthcoming pod squad...
Aanu
Age: 29
Job: Singer
From: Essex
Instagram: @aanumusic
Due to her career, Aanu tends to perform at weddings, so is surrounded by other people's love stories, which often reminds her of how lonely she is in her own personal life.
Heading into the pods, Aanu is ready to settling down and build a family but is starting to lose faith in finding lasting love.
Amy
Age: 33
Job: Primary school teacher
From: Brecon, Wales
Instagram: @amyjanevs
Amy has been single for two years since her last relationship broke down, and after moving back to Wales from Dubai, she is more ready than ever to find someone to build a future with.
Ashleigh
Age: 30
Job: Cabin crew manager
From: Surrey
Instagram: @ashleighberryy
Ashleigh is fed up with men who enjoy the perks that come with dating an air hostess but refuse to commit.
After being single for four years, she wants to meet someone who she can connect with emotionally and start a family with.
Bardha
Age: 32
Job: Sales and marketing director
From: London
Instagram: @praddz
While engagement isn't something new to Bardha, having been engaged before, the 32-year-old still dreams of her happy ever after and would love for her mother to walk her down the aisle.
Billy
Age: 35
Job: Army physical trainer
From: Bangor, Northern Ireland
Instagram: @billy_jervis_jnr
Billy has been single since his divorce five years ago, but that hasn't put him off marriage completely, and he is keen to be a husband once more.
Charlie
Age: 28
Job: Electrical engineer
From: Essex
Instagram: @charlie_antony1
Charlie feels he is now ready to settle down and has put his partying days behind him, and is looking for an older, more mature woman to spend the rest of his life with.
Chris
Age: 33
Job: Data analyst
From: Sussex
Instagram: @cobyrne5
Hopeless romantic Chris has been single for a year and thinks that his struggle to find love is due to his failure to prioritise himself.
But without much luck in finding the one, Chris hopes that the pods will help him find just that.
Christine
Age: 35
Job: HR operations lead
From: Limerick, Ireland
Instagram: @christienh12489
Christine hopes that the Love Is Blind experiment will lead to the white wedding she has always dreamed of.
Danielle
Age: 33
Job: Estate agent
From: Portsmouth
Instagram: @imdaniellekelly
Danielle finds it difficult to trust people due to being cheated on in the past, but headed into the experiment, she feels ready to be open and honest as she searches for her future husband.
Demola
Age: 30
Job: Financial analyst
From: Essex
Instagram: @demolaayilara14
After being single for two years, Demola is ready to find his forever person, and hopes to emulate his parents' long-lasting marriage.
Holly
Age: 30
Job: Private chef
From: London
Instagram: @hollyjkingdon
Holly wears her heart on her sleeve and often finds herself falling for guys quickly, but finds it difficult to meet men who are emotionally available.
Could Love Is Blind UK be the experiment to change that?
Jack
Age: 33
Job: App creator
From: London
Instagram: @jackrogers7
Jack is the brains behind some of the world's biggest dating apps, but hasn't been able to find a right swipe that works for him.
James
Age: 36
Job: Real estate manager
From: Skegness
Instagram: @jamesclarky_
James has been married before and has two children with his ex-wife, whom he says are his biggest achievements.
But James would love to have more children and find his forever person.
Javen
Age: 28
Job: Health coach
From: Kent
Instagram: @javenspalmer
Javen has never been in a serious relationship before and says he attracts the wrong kind of girls.
Now stepping into the pods, Javen hopes to break the mould.
Jed
Age: 31
Job: Configuration manager
From: Essex
Instagram: @jedchouman
Jed is hoping the experiment will help him find a wife to start a family, after being single for a year.
While not religious himself, Jed holds quite traditional values when it comes to romance.
Jordan
Age: 29
Job: Lift engineer
From: Bristol
Instagram: @pugs.94
Jordan has been single for a year and hasn't felt ready for anything serious until now, with his looming 30th birthday making him change his mindset.
Kal
Age: 32
Job: Gym owner
From: Wigan
Instagram: @kaleemxpasha
Kal has had relationships in the past, but none of them have lasted longer than a year, and after seeing two of his brothers happily married, he has been spurred on to find the girl of his dreams.
Katisha
Age: 31
Job: Nanny and make-up artist
From: Dumfries, Scotland
Instagram: @katkinson1
Katisha has been single for more than six years and feels very unlucky when it comes to love, and hopes the experiment will help her find a man ready to commit.
Kieran
Age: 28
Job: Gaming entrepreneur
From: London
Instagram: @kierandarby
For Kieran, playing the field isn't all it's cracked up to be, and he is looking for someone he can relax with and show his nerdy side too.
Laurie
Age: 37
Job: Interior stylist
From: London
Instagram: @llauriemariee
Laurie is throwing herself into the Love Is Blind experiment as she feels she has tried every other method of meeting someone and is keen to give something unconventional a go.
Loll
Age: 31
Job: Account manager
From: Bedfordshire
Instagram: @lollsturgess
Loll's grandparents were married for nearly 70 years, and she hopes to find the same happiness they once did.
Megan
Age: 28
Job: Dancer and fitness instructor
From: London
Instagram: @meganjupp
Megan finds it difficult to meet people due to the travelling required in her line of work and has been single for the last two years.
Patrick
Age: 33
Job: Human design coach
From: London
Instagram: @projectorpatrick
Patrick has been single for a year and believes that relationships need to be magnetic, but he is yet to find that connection with someone special.
Ross B
Age: 32
Job: Builder
From: Dunstable
Instagram: @rossbfrd
A lover of romantic comedies, Ross B has been single for four years and is looking for a "movie kind of love" with someone who will be not only a lover, but a best friend.
Sarover
Age: 29
Job: Medical company owner
From: Buckinghamshire
Instagram: @saroveraujla
Growing up, Sarover believed that a boyfriend should be the one she intended to marry and, as a result, she finds herself friend-zoning men.
But now, she is ready to take charge of her love life in the pods.
Sophie
Age: 28
Job: Senior commercial manager
From: Shropshire, lives in Manchester
Instagram: @slw.3
Despite her five-year relationship coming to an end a year ago, Sophie doesn't think she has ever been in love and is scared of getting her heart broken.
Tara
Age: 33
Job: Café Owner
From: Wicklow
Instagram: @tarakmason
After being told by a fortune teller she'd be engaged by September, could there be romance in the pods for Tara? Watch this space!
Yolanda
Age: 26
Job: Specialist occupational therapist
From: Hampshire
Instagram: @simply_yolandita
Yolanda is the youngest in the experiment, but she feels mature beyond her years and is more than ready for marriage.
Ross M
Age: 30
Job: Barber shop owner
From: Cheshire
Instagram: @rossmillington1
Ross M has been single for a year and admits that his downfall when it comes to relationships is his fear of being hurt again.
Tom
Age: 35
Job: Retired pub landlord
From: London
Instagram: @tom.jackson88
Tom has been single for a year and is more ready than ever to share his life with someone.
Love Is Blind UK season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now. Season 2 will be available to stream from Wednesday 13th August. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Add Love Is Blind UK to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.