As with any season of this unconventional dating experiment, the couples get engaged all without ever having seen each other, which comes with its fair share of drama.

Whether its the disapproval from friends and family over the fast-paced relationship, or with the noise of the outside world threatening to ruin things, there is a lot to contest with when it comes to making a marriage work on Love Is Blind.

And one of the couples hoping to go the distance is Sarover and Kal. Scroll on to learn more about the couple and their journey so far.

Who is Sarover?

Age: 29

Job: Medical company owner

Location: Buckinghamshire

Instagram: @saroveraujla

When it comes to dating, luck hasn't always been on Sarover's side, having kept men in the friend zone and focusing on her education and career over everything.

But recently, romance has been calling her name, but online dating and being set up by relatives hasn't been successful. Despite never having been in a serious relationship, Sarover has experienced dating disasters, including a man who lied about his age on their first date!

Who is Kal?

Kal. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Gym owner

Location: Wigan

Instagram: @kaleemxpasha

After watching his brothers settle down and start families of their own, it has made Kal even more eager to find the one.

Kal has been in seven relationships in the past, with all of them ending before the 12-month mark, will the pods help him find someone to go the distance?

Are Love Is Blind's Sarover and Kal still together?

As it appears on the series, Sarover and Kal are still together. However, their romance won't come without its challenges, as their families don't seem wholly supportive of their union, as has been teased in the show.

Sarover also shared her worries about not being Kal's usual type after the couple met up with the others who are engaged on their post-engagement retreat – which could spell trouble ahead for the couple.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated as their Love Is Blind UK journey continues.

