As viewers saw in the run-up to Bardha and Jed's nuptials, the pair opened up about an argument they had in which Bardha paid for the bill despite Jed expressing he wanted to treat her.

This is what viewers were led to believe was behind Bardha's decision not to go ahead with the wedding, but when asked by RadioTimes.com, the reasoning she gave shed more light on the heartbreaking moment.

"I had an incident with Jed literally 24 hours before the wedding where I didn't recognise him," Bardha explained. "He was a completely different person to who I knew. I think there isn't much of us shown because we had such a smooth journey.

"We [didn't have] the smallest hiccup, not even the smallest argument, a little bit about the bill paying, but when the cameras were off and we were travelling to our wedding destination, he was a completely different person and it knocked me."

Bardha reflected on their argument, telling RadioTimes.com she "couldn't believe what [she] saw" and it was in that moment she knew she couldn't be with him.

She added: "And it just burst my whole love bubble that I was in and I was like, 'I can't do this'. I can put it down to being under pressure, time constraints and things like that and that's who he was."

The couple did try for a relationship, but it ran its course and they are no longer together. In an exclusive chat, Jed opened up further about their attempts at a relationship, but it all happened rather "quick".

"It was a bit too quick," he said. "She moved into mine, [we were] going on dates, seeing family [on] both sides, and then there was a massive breakdown in communication and then a few days after she moved to Dubai.

"I feel like if I said that it wouldn't have got the same reaction online so apparently she's living it up in Dubai and everyone's happy for her, and I wish her the best."

When it came to the wedding, Jed told RadioTimes.com that he did share with Bardha he wasn't "100 per cent" about saying yes at the altar, but claims that Bardha had told him and their friends and family she was "100 per cent" going to marry him.

He added: "So then I brought it up because we were having bickers that unfortunately you won't see. I said, 'I'm not 100 per cent right now, I thought I'd be honest with you' because I thought that was the open and honest thing to do but it got to the wedding and when they asked her 'do you?' and she hesitated, and I felt like I knew what her answer was going to be."

