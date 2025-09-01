With this in mind, who is still together?

If you're keen to know where the season 2 couples stand now, read on. And scroll down further for a refresher on season 1!

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples

Megan and Kieran - Married

Megan and Kieran. Netflix

Megan and Kieran clicked in an instant after their initial date in the pods. Despite a love triangle threatening to ruin their relationship, they knew deep down they made the right decision in choosing each other.

Their wedding was nothing short of wholesome, with Megan gushing: "Kieran is just one of the most genuine and caring people I've actually ever met. I just really trust him."

The couple tied the knot and had an epic reception with a dress change for Megan and a wedding dance routine they had been practising.

Ashleigh and Billy - Split

Ashleigh and Billy. Netflix

Ashleigh and Billy hit it off immediately in the pods, and they became the first couple to get engaged.

As they adapted to life outside the pods and got their respective family's seals of approval, everything seemed to be going well for the couple. That is until they went for a food shop and clashed over their views.

While it appeared things were squashed, the couple went on a trip to Billy's hometown of Bangor in Northern Ireland, and he admitted he was torn over what he'd say when at their wedding.

There was no doubt in Ashleigh's mind that she'd say 'I do' and thankfully, he said so too!

However, three months after the experiment came to an end, Billy decided to end the relationship after feeling "disconnected from Ashleigh".

The groom told RadioTimes.com: "Coming on the show I never wanted to be here. I think you kind of have to be true to yourself, so when me and Ashleigh stepped away, all my worst fears came true. It became a challenge, being cabin crew, and I personally feel like I tried as hard as I possibly could going down to see her. But the one thing you can't account for is jet lag.

"So yeah, she's away for a couple days but when she comes back, she has to rest. So it's always me going down and it just took its toll and then we just started distancing. We stopped saying 'I love you', we were disconnecting and it was probably more me than her, but we just got to a turning point where we had to go one way or the other and unfortunately I made the decision and said, 'No that's us done.'"

Sarover and Kal - Split

Sarover and Kal. Netflix

Sarover and Kal were another couple to hit it off in the pods, and while their cultural backgrounds left a question mark on how their families would accept their decision, they took a leap and got engaged.

On their wedding day, the couple shared heartwarming vows. In a moment teased before the wedding episodes were released, Kal tore up his speech, but that's only because he knew everything he had to say.

He said: "I want to do these vows in the same way I spoke to you when I first saw you: hands held, eyes locked. Sarover, my posh pod princess, I love you."

But shortly after their assumed married life, Kal split up with Sarover after coming to the realisation he wasn't "compatible" with long-term relationships.

He told RadioTimes.com: "For me, it was just kind of coming to the realisation that I'm just not compatible in a long-term relationship and if I can't make it work with her then I probably am better off on my own. And that's fine, I'm content with that, and it's [taken] me a long time to realise it and probably doing Love Is Blind to realise it because I've tried relationships before, nothing [has] ever worked."

While Sarover said: "I just got told, 'It was the best decision for both of us. There was nothing we can talk through. There was nothing we can do.' And that was it, just to go home and that was it. 'It was short and sweet,' he said, and he told me, 'Nothing lasts forever.'

"Later on I asked him, 'Were you in love with me?' He goes, 'It would be reckless to tell you that.'"

Bardha and Jed - Split

Bardha and Jed. Netflix

Now this wedding outcome was certainly unexpected! Bardha and Jed had one of the smoothest journeys this season, with not one argument – until just before their wedding.

The couple had a disagreement when Bardha paid for dinner, despite Jed making it clear he wanted to take care of it that night. While Bardha thought she was doing something nice, Jed felt he wasn't heard in that moment.

In the run-up to the wedding, Bardha revealed the couple kept on having spats, but this didn't worry Jed and he was prepared to say 'I do'.

"I just think there's so much more we need to learn about each other," she said before exiting the ceremony. Despite telling Jed she wanted to continue a relationship on the outside, Jed needed some time to himself.

The former couple told RadioTimes.com that while they did try to make a relationship work outside of the experiment, they ultimately weren't right for each other.

Katisha and Javen - Split

Katisha and Javen. Netflix

Katisha and Javen are one couple who didn't make it down the aisle, with Katisha choosing to leave the experiment before the wedding.

Once back in England, the couples all met up with their fellow pod squad, including those who didn't get engaged and were still single. It was at this event where Javen shared he didn't feel as though he was fully in love with Katisha, before he then began talking to Sophie.

The couple eventually returned home, with Katisha visibly upset, but Javen continued the party and went out without her the night before they were due to meet her family.

The day went off without a hitch but, back in Manchester, Megan shared with Katisha that the night prior, Javen had spent a lot of time talking to Aanu and Yolanda, and even went into a photo booth with Sophie and closed the curtain.

This prompted Katisha to return her engagement ring and leave the experiment.

Love Is Blind UK season 1 couples

Jasmine and Bobby - Married

Bobby and Jasmine. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Jasmine and Bobby remained strong throughout their time in the experiment, despite some highs and lows that did call their relationship into question.

Thankfully, they didn't make their love for one another waver, and the pair both said yes at the altar.

Fast-forward to 2025, their relationship is stronger than ever.

After moving in together and finally being able to tell the world they are married, the couple announced in June that they are expecting a baby!

Announcing the happy news via a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "I've pictured your tiny face a thousand times. I've dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get."

Nicole and Benaiah - Married

Nicole and Benaiah on Love Is Blind. Netflix

Nicole and Benaiah did not have an easy ride inside or out of the pods, so much so that Nicole was actually engaged to someone else!

Nicole left the pods engaged to Sam, but it wasn't long before their relationship soured and she came face-to-face with the actual love of her life.

Nicole and Benaiah reunited outside of the pods and haven't looked back since! They continued the experiment as an engaged couple and before long, they became a married one.

The couple are still happily married, but are hoping to have another wedding with even more friends and family.

"None of my family could be there because my grandad was so ill," Benaiah told Netflix. "It's important for me to celebrate our marriage and the journey we've been through and where we are now."

Sabrina and Steven - Split

Sabrina and Steven. Netflix

Sabrina and Steven had a smooth sailing journey inside and out of the pods, so it wasn't a huge surprise for fans when they decided to marry.

What was a surprise was the pair revealing during the show's reunion episode that they had split.

One of the biggest factors in their relationship breakdown was the distance, with Steven living in London and Sabrina in Belfast, but also the struggles that come with making a relationship work outside of the experiment.

"We just weren't compatible," Steven told Netflix. "We had different communication styles and expectations of each other, particularly when under pressure. Obviously, the distance, that just magnified everything."

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Sabrina admitted that her decision to marry Steven wasn't as easy as it came across on screen, with her explaining that she was "really torn".

Explaining her mindset, Sabrina said: "It was kind of where your logical mind was going against your heart. So, for me, my heart was like, 'This is your person, of course you're going to marry him - this makes perfect sense.'

"[But] my logical mind was being like, 'It's not been enough time, you haven't experienced the outside world together. You don't know anything about where he lives, his work, [or] any kind of key things that really matter in a relationship.'"

Maria and Tom - Split

Maria and Tom. Netflix

Maria and Tom hit quite a few bumps in the road leading up to their wedding, with differences about their lifestyles proving too difficult to look past.

Despite Tom getting Maria's mother's blessing for the wedding, he ultimately chose not to marry her and the pair went their separate ways.

While this may have been slightly confusing for viewers, it wasn't a shock for the couple, with Maria telling RadioTimes.com that they both knew it was going to be an 'I don't' at the altar.

She explained: "We knew it was going to be a no, we knew there was so much more that we had to learn about each other and realistically we knew there were people out there that were going to make us happier."

However, Maria noted that while it was going to be a no, you become so "invested" that you want to make the potential marriage work.

"But again, you get so invested in this and you're like, 'I've put my whole life out here. I really need to try and work at this as much as I can.'"

Demi and Ollie - Split

Demi and Ollie. Netflix

Demi and Ollie were another couple to experience the highs and lows that the experiment has to offer, and unfortunately the lows won out.

Demi chose not to marry Ollie at the altar, but it wasn't necessarily a "no" forever, and the couple did try to make a relationship work on the outside before they realised they were better off as friends.

There is no bad blood between Demi and Ollie and they cheer each other on. Ollie has since moved on into the wider Love Is Blind universe and is currently engaged and expecting a baby with US alum Amber 'AD' Desiree.

Catherine and Freddie - Split

Catherine and Freddie on Love Is Blind. Netflix

Some Love Is Blind viewers weren't surprised when Catherine and Freddie didn't get married, as the couple hadn't always seen eye-to-eye during the experiment.

On their wedding day, Catherine said 'I do', but for Freddie it was an 'I don't', leaving the former heartbroken and confused about her other half's decision.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Catherine revealed she was not aware of Freddie's decision. Had she known, she never would have walked down the aisle.

"Off-camera, there is a lot that people don't see - but again, I was really rooting for us," she explained.

"Even up until the wedding day, I didn't know his answer. We had conversations, but it does change and people need to remember that.

"If I had known he was going to say no, I wouldn't have turned up, and he knew that."

But Freddie had a slightly different version of events, admitting that he felt he knew what his decision was going to be before the wedding day.

