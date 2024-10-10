As ever, we’ll be watching the new cast date, get to know, and possibly even get engaged to one another over the course of the run.

The only rule? Cast members aren’t allowed to see who they’re dating for the first part of the show.

One contestant this year is 34-year-old electrician Stephen, who quickly connected with 37-year-old sales executive Monica.

The pair eventually confessed their love for one another and got engaged, but it wasn’t long before things completely fell apart.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stephen, as well everything you need to know about his current relationship status.

Who is Stephen on Love Is Blind season 7?

Age: 34

Occupation: Electrician

Instagram: @officialrichardson

Stephen is a 34-year-old electrician.

Speaking about what he’s looking for in a partner, Stephen previously said: "My type is a woman who wants you, but doesn't need you."

What happened with Stephen on Love Is Blind season 7? Texting scandal explained

Monica for Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Stephen and Monica so far throughout the season, but the pair really hit a new low at the end of episode 8.

Viewers were shocked as Monica revealed that Stephen had cheated on her by sending messages to another woman while he was at a sleep study.

Monica told Stephen the messages were "disgusting", to which he replied that she was "right".

He then went on to claim that he hadn’t lied about being at a sleep study, saying: "Monica, I didn't pretend anything. I did make a completely stupid mistake, while being drunk at a sleep test with somebody who text me.

"I know that it was a stupid decision."

Monica then accused Stephen of continuing to text the woman the next day, and also reprimanded him for texting the woman after "the conversation that we had last night", during which Monica told him she wanted to hold off on having sex after he admitted he wasn’t 100 per cent sure about marriage.

"Don't you f***ing blame me at all for you being gross," she told him, before asking him to send her the money he owes her on Venmo.

"I'm almost embarrassed about how much of my heart I've given you. You were gonna shake my dad's hand this weekend? While you were planning on cheating? I don't understand," she continued.

Are Stephen and Monica still together after Love Is Blind season 7?

Stephen recently spoke to People about the texting incident, confirming that he's no longer with Monica.

He said of his time on the show: "Not even just from my mistake, but the experiment of Love Is Blind, it really did show me that when you take everything else away from the world and it’s just you and an individual, it does truly only take 10 days to fall in love with someone."

He added: "I can confidently say no matter what, as a cynic, that I fell in love with Monica within 10 days. I fell in love with her in those pods, 100 per cent.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that I did. And it was easy because of the way that the experiment was set up for us."

Love Is Blind season 7 will release weekly on Netflix every Wednesday from 2nd October. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

