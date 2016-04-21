Remember last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here? It was – until she left – The Lady C Show. Yes, Lady Colin Campbell swept through that camp like a tornado with pearls on – so it's with great interest that we've learned that her adopted son Dima Ziadi-Campbell has been considering his own taste of reality TV stardom.

Advertisement

It's somewhat surprising given that his recent experience of it was trying to defend Lady C in interviews while she was in the jungle – you'd think all that drama would mean he's had quite enough of the cameras. But he's not been discussing being "sport for the oiks" in Australia this year (well, not yet at least. You never know). Rather, Dima has been in talks with ITV2's producers for steamy reality show Love Island. Yes, the one where singletons head into a villa in Mallorca and attempt to find a dishy new partner. Or, at least, try to find a spot where the cameras can't see what they're getting up to.