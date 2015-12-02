Lady Colin Campbell quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds
Latest viewer vote has been cancelled as Lady C leaves just days before the 2015 final
She lasted much, much longer than Spencer Matthews, but it's official: Lady Colin Campbell has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 on "medical grounds".
The First Lady of the jungle, far and away the most talked-about celebrity in this year's show, has quit just four days before the final, ITV have confirmed.
Tonight's viewer vote has been cancelled, with ITV saying that anyone who has voted since Tuesday night's show by phone will receive a full refund.
66-year-old socialite Lady C was never quite willing to play by the rules, only last week refusing to do a Bushtucker Trial because, she explained, “I don’t win food for arseholes”.
Her blazing rows with fellow campmates have been a fixture of this year's I'm A Celeb, but she has won plenty of fans for her 'no-nonsense' attitude.
Katie Hopkins told RadioTimes.com she was very taken with Lady C: “There’s a lot of me in her," she said. "I think I am her. When I grow up, I want to be her," adding, “Personally, I hope she wins it. She won’t, but I wish she would,"
There's no chance of that now after Lady C's departure, and after Spencer Matthews' "steroid-based" exit early in the show, the jungle camp is pretty short-staffed, so ITV have taken the decision to cancel tonight's celebrity eviction.