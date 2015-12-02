Tonight's viewer vote has been cancelled, with ITV saying that anyone who has voted since Tuesday night's show by phone will receive a full refund.

66-year-old socialite Lady C was never quite willing to play by the rules, only last week refusing to do a Bushtucker Trial because, she explained, “I don’t win food for arseholes”.

Her blazing rows with fellow campmates have been a fixture of this year's I'm A Celeb, but she has won plenty of fans for her 'no-nonsense' attitude.

Katie Hopkins told RadioTimes.com she was very taken with Lady C: “There’s a lot of me in her," she said. "I think I am her. When I grow up, I want to be her," adding, “Personally, I hope she wins it. She won’t, but I wish she would,"

There's no chance of that now after Lady C's departure, and after Spencer Matthews' "steroid-based" exit early in the show, the jungle camp is pretty short-staffed, so ITV have taken the decision to cancel tonight's celebrity eviction.